This Viral TikTok Ft. A pack of raccoons in the back yard is really a haunt

When I opened TikTok today, I was hoping to see harmless shit. You know, Timothée Chalamet Transformation makeup tutorials, harmonica that get into people’s mouth, and the like.

Unfortunately, I was exposed to something much more terrifying. TikTok user @weirdracoongirl set the Internet ablaze after posting a video showing a pack of raccoons literally waiting for a door in the back yard at night with high beams on. Tingling shit.

And here’s the thing. I don’t like raccoons. You haven’t done anything to hurt me in the past – I like to think we’re civil. It’s the sheer number of them that kills me so close to the door. And your high beam. Your terrible high beams.

I have stage fright.

“You can pat her,” says one person in a place that I assume is the owner of the place and the subsequent raccoon whisperer.

“What do you mean they are your babies?” Asks another person, who I assume is neither the owner of the place nor a raccoon whisperer.

“You are like my children,” raccoon whisperer proudly boasts. “Some of them are coming towards you, see? You won’t bite. “

A raccoon approaches: “Ouch, he bit me. OK. “Yes, it literally bit them. I hope she is vaccinated.

Watch the video below and be grateful that we don’t live in this apartment, let alone in the hemisphere.

@weirdracoongirlI thought this is something everyone has to see in 2020 Image:

TikTok / @weirdracoongirl