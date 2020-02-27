this-volunteer-is-inspiring-some-others-through-his-company

When the city of Oxnard minimize their public functions price range this fiscal yr, they misplaced 14 workforce responsible for cleansing and sustaining public areas.

But then, Marvin Boos came to the rescue.

“I live in this metropolis, I want to be very pleased of it. I have family that lives below and comes to pay a visit to, I would despise for them to travel via a trashy community,” Boos stated.

Boos is retired and spends his times trimming trees, cutting overgrown grasses and selecting up garbage.

His fantastic get the job done as a volunteer was not too long ago regarded by the Oxnard Metropolis Council.

Marvin Boss is a role design to us all with his motivation to lending a aiding hand to the neighborhood he loves dearly.