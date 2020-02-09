This was Donald Trump’s ‘Best Week Ever’

Bill Maher spoke to CNN Fareed Zakaria In an interview that aired this morning and immediately said that last week was president Donald Trumps Week “his best week ever and the most depressing week for me.”

He made the President’s statements Thursday after he was acquitted by the Senate, calling them “just terrible at the veiled threats”.

Zakaria asked, “Why do you think he never pays a price for it?”

“Because the worst happened, which we were all afraid of and talked about. He’s normalized, “said Maher.” Anything you see enough will become normal. “

He credited the “state” of the Union state, but compared the country at the moment to “the moment Superman was on the floor, you know, kryptonite weakened him” and “I don’t know how we got to that come.” End of film. “

You can see above CNN.

