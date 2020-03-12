This week in background: Tuberculosis, not coronavirus, claimed headlines when Chicago opened sanitarium

As documented by the Chicago Each day Information, sister paper of the Chicago Solar-Situations:

“Eight sufferers are obtaining remedy at Chicago’s $2,400,000 municipal tuberculosis sanitarium at Bryn Mawr and Crawford avenues to-day,” a transient in the March 10, 1915 edition of the Chicago Daily News read.

“No formalities marked the beginning of real function yesterday, when 6 gals and two gentlemen were being admitted as the 1st inmates of the establishment.”

As Chicago grapples with coronavirus this week, it is an apt time to glimpse back at how the city sought to take care of tuberculosis, a really communicable disease.

According to a 2018 landmark designation report recommending the sanitarium buildings be preserved, Chicago’s Office of Well being documented 3,600 deaths from tuberculosis in 1905 and called for the town to deliver no cost cure. 10 several years later on, a sanitarium opened with 650 beds and 25 buildings.

The Chicago Municipal Tuberculosis Sanitarium handled tuberculosis people with new air and a prosperous diet, according to the 1915 report. Home windows stayed open, even in winter season, and screened-in rooms were common. Clients were being largely isolated and sedentary, but some could participate in mild action.

The sanitarium shut in 1974, but some buildings still remain in North Park Village on the Significantly Northwest Facet.