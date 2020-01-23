As reported by the Chicago Daily News, sister newspaper of the Chicago Sun-Times:

Modern doctors agree with the “number of doctors that ha (d) made extensive use of anti-influenza bacteria (vaccine) in influenza treatment in 1919” and stated “that the bacteria is a very effective preventive and also valuable remedy for flu, “but Chicagoans of that time were suspicious about the effectiveness of the flu vaccine, the Daily News reported in the January 21, 1919 edition.

The problem at the time, according to the report, was that “there was no unaminability in the choice of bacteria.” Different doctors created vaccines from different strains of the virus – and they all reported “glowing results.”

Today we know that this is because the flu virus is constantly changing and seasonal flu vaccines are made every year to protect against strains of which research is most common according to the coming season, according to the CDC.

Medical miracles were often promised to Chicagoans in 1919, but few delivered, leaving the public skeptical about glowing reports. “In medical life, we have so often been the victim of medical enthusiasts whose discoveries at first glance appear to be epochy and so daunting on more sober research,” the reporter complained.