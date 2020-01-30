This week in news: Kobe Bryant and “the day the music died”

As reported by the Chicago Daily News, sister newspaper of the Chicago Sun-Times:

The news of Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash in California shook this sport world this week. It made many feel as if they had lost someone nearby, as Sun-Times columnist Rick Morrissey wrote, although many never met Bryant.

Sixty-one years ago, Chicagoans struggled with a similar feeling when three rock and roll icons – Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and “The Big Bopper” JP Richardson – and their pilot were killed in a plane crash in Iowa on February 3. , 1959.

The musicians flew to Fargo, N.D., when their plane crashed into a “snowy field in Iowa,” according to a February 3, 1959 report in the Chicago Daily News. Their manager told a reporter that the trio was “tired of bus trips” and “wanted to get time to launder their clothes.”

“When other artists heard of death, they volunteered to continue their tour,” The Daily News reported. The Chicago booking office, General Artists, said volunteers were Bill Haley and the Comets, Bill Parsons and Frankie Avalon.

More than ten years later, Don McLean grasped this sense of loss that the fans of the singers and later the fans of Bryant felt in the song “American Pie” from 1971: “Something hit me deep in the day the music died.”

The headline of February 3, 1959 for the story about the Chicago Daily News crash was: “End of their song.” Sun-Times File photo