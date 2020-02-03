This week on voting rights: MO GOP relaunches the pressure to cancel the redistribution reform

February 3, 2020 2:21 p.m.

Missouri’s redistribution fight is heating up: Missouri Republicans are once again trying to dismantle the anti-gerrymandering constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2018. Like attempts in the past, the current proposal would also revise the redistribution so that districts are equalized by adult citizens, rather than by the total population – the same anti-immigrant takeover, favorable to the GOP, which seemed to be the motivation behind the failure of the census citizenship question. A filibuster prevented lawmakers from advancing the proposal last week, but defenders of voting rights expect the measure to be repeated this week or next week. The battle for voter registration in Texas continues: a court case challenging Texas’ refusal to update voter registration information when these people update their driver’s license information has taken another lap last week. The trial judge ordered the state to update the records of the three individual complainants who had brought the case, but the judge said he would not resolve the court challenge until a later date . The…

The weekly primers are reserved for TPM members.

Already a member? TO LOG IN

This story is only available to TPM members. Interested in reading exclusive analyzes and reports from TPM’s award-winning staff?

Register now and the first month is UN DOLLAR

Register now for $ 1