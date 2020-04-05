This week will be ‘Pearl Harbor’ and ‘9/11’ episodes: U.S. Surgeon General

The American surgeon said this week would be “extremely difficult and saddening” for “the lives of most Americans,” explaining the potential for serious cases of coronvirus infection in the country. United States as the “Pearl Harbor” and “9/11 times.”

“I want the Americans to understand how difficult this week is going to be, there’s a bright light on the hole,” Chief of Staff Jerome Adams told Fox News Sunday.

Officials warned the next two weeks could be key in preventing the spread of the virus. By early Sunday, the nation’s death toll had reached at least 8,503 people, with at least 312,245 infected, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In a speech on Saturday’s disease-fighting meeting with the energy minister at the White House, President Donald Trump said this week and next would be the hardest to fight against coronavirus and that ” many will die. “

“This will be better this week and next week, and there will still be more deaths, unfortunately, but fewer deaths if this is not done,” Trump said. but there will be death, ”Trump said.

On Sunday, Adams made his remarks to governors who have not yet been out of home detention should consider a temporary shutdown.

“If you can’t give us a month, give us a week … give it as much as you can,” Adams said.

Only eight U.S. governors have decided to issue a statewide bill requiring their residents to stay home during the outbreak.

The governors, all Republicans, offered several explanations as to why they did not follow the lead of their colleagues on the coast-to-coast.

In that case, they wrote in favor of asking for a stay at home. “If you look at what is happening in this country, I just don’t understand why we don’t,” said Anthony Fauci, a national epidemiologist, who said in a CNN interview. that. “

Without a nationwide ruling, which Trump once again rejected on Saturday, territorial rights have appeared in every corner of the country with conflicting information on what to do. how citizens should protect themselves and their families from coronavirus.

“We have something called the Constitution, which I love,” Trump said Saturday, praising the decision of the administration. “Now at some point we’re going to update … it depends on the state of the person you’re talking about. … If I see something wrong, if I see a big impact , on the contrary, I will come down. Very difficult. “

When asked about the President’s announcement of hydroxychloroquine as a way to treat Covid-19 despite the lack of convincing evidence that it was safe to do so, Adams said the drug should be available. hence the last option for severe patients.

He said on Sunday that “when people are in a bad situation … we want them to be able to have a conversation w their healthcare provider about everything they can do. to save their lives, “

“We think it’s a little bit better about its safety than the new drug.”

