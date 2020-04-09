This weekend the legendary Manchester Hacienda is resurrected for virtual house parties

The legendary Hacienda Manchester Nightclub will be resurrected this weekend as a virtual home.

As the UK stays indoors for Easter weekend, the impressive lineup of DJs and rock stars who have previously participated in FAC51 will join forces for the first “stay at home rave” of Hachienda, part of the United We Stream project Greater Manchester.

Coming online from noon to midnight on Easter Saturday (April 11), the daily routine will be spearheaded by a selection of American home legends, including David Morales, Roger Sanchez and Todd Terry, who will play live sets from the US.

They will be joined by Graham Park, John Dosilva, Tom Wainwright and K Klass, who will deliver their kits from a closed Greater Manchester studio.



Other DJs involved include Paul Hartnall and orbital Roy Davis, Jr..

In addition to the sets, fans can look forward to an audience with Sean Ryder, Peter Hook and Graham Park, who will share their memories with music journalist John Rob.

Peter Hook said: “It is our duty and the Salfardian to care for as many people as possible in these dark and dark times.” The original Hachienda was designed as a home for all, regardless of their circumstances, a place where we could come together and enjoy ourselves in the face of adversity.

“I’m very proud of the team involved in this! And the pairing of Andy Burnham and Sean Ryder is a match made in heaven … I think they should personally trade the work. Enjoy.”

The event can be viewed online for free, but donations to the Nordopa Robins Music Therapy charity and Greater Manchester charity are encouraged.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham. CREDIT: Shirlaine Forrest / WireImage

Mayor Andy Burnham said: “I can’t say I used to be ordinary, but I went to Hachiend several times in the late 1980s and early 1990s. In truth, I may have opened the door more than once. than I was entering, but I managed to get past the toughest fashion police in the country once or twice!

“I consider myself so lucky to be in and around the city at the time – it was an amazing place. It seemed like we were the epicenter of the music world, and it was important for the future generation, accustomed to growing up in the oppressed and murdered northwest, that we could go to a club the whole world has started talking about. “

He added: “Haçienda is a place where people who loved music could come together and become who they wanted to be.” In these difficult times, it seems that Hacienda should once again become a beacon of unity on our amazing new platform, United We Stream Greater Manchester, showcasing the best of our city-region in the whole world. “

At the time of writing, coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 89,000 people worldwide.

The United Kingdom remains closed. Citizens are ordered to stay home, except for the purchase of food and medicine, only one form of exercise per day, as well as travel to and from important workplaces.