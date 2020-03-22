This weekend’s weather conditions did not disappoint! – Katerina

March 21, 2020 7:56 PM

Katerina Chryssafis

Posted: March 21, 2020 7:56 PM

SPOKANE, Clean. – We saw temperatures in the higher 50’s and 60’s on Saturday throughout the Inland Northwest! All those warmer temps alongside with that sunshine produced it the fantastic day to shell out outside the house.

Conditions are looking moderate heading into Saturday night time. Our overnight lows will get to the upper 20’s and 30’s with typically crystal clear skies.

Anticipate that sunshine to stick about as we head into Sunday! We’re anticipating a different working day of 50 and 60 diploma temperatures. We could see a tiny little bit of cloud go over as we head into the afternoon hours.

Go exterior and get pleasure from that sunshine simply because we are expecting a improve in the forecast as we head into the get the job done week.

