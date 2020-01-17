this week’s stories that will melt your heart – Up News Info

Called a 6 year old boy Owen colley Since the outskirts of Boston, he has raised more than $ 150k to help Australian animals affected by devastating forest fires, far exceeding his initial $ 1,000 target through a GoFundMe campaign that has now become viral.

“Owen was upset about the fires and we wanted to offer him a way out so he felt he could do something to help,” Owen’s mother said. Caitlin Colley I told E exclusively! News about your son’s initiative to make and sell clay kulas for $ 50 AUD donations going to the South Coast of Wildlife Rescue.

The orders for your clay coolers? Nearly 2500. “It’s a lot and it can be a little overwhelming,” Caitlin said, “but people who help displaced animals on the spot, give food, hide from it, have it much more difficult and this is something small that we can do “to make your day a little easier. “

At just the age of 6, Caitlin said that Owen is too young to “understand, quot; the amount he has raised so far”, so we explain it in the number of cars or the number of joeys that can be fed: $ 25 feeds 1 Joey for a month, quot;