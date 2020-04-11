This week’s “Sunday Morning” (April 12)

Host: Jane Pauly

Heading: Adopt science in battle with COVID-19

Researchers and pharmaceutical companies are finding effective treatments for coronavirus around the clock. Dr. Jon LaPook, CBS News’s Chief Medical Correspondent, says there is a friction between conducting a rigorous clinical trial and a so-called experiential therapy-trying something to see if there is an effect-case evidence Talk about the dangers of treating on the basis of.

Heading: Hard times for small business owners

More than half of all American workers are employed by small businesses [those with less than 500 employees], and according to the US Chamber of Commerce, almost a quarter of these small businesses have no financial lifeline. It may be permanently closed within two months. Jill Schlesinger, a business analyst at CBS News, interviewed small business owners trying to maintain their livelihoods [and their employees] in tremendous uncertainty.

Details:

North Sails, South Freeport, Maine, has stopped producing sails to produce cotton masks for caregivers.

CBS News

Cover story: Make a mask

Some of the most effective weapons against COVID-19 have been found to be needles and thread. Lee Cowan reports how large and small businesses, and individuals who have never sewed a button, have contributed to the creation of masks and gowns essential to protecting healthcare workers and preventing the spread of coronavirus .

Details:



news: Leadership qualities

The professional background and training of retired 4-star Dr. Stanley McCrystal, President and CEO of Arena Health, Dr. Penny Wheeler, and Joseph McShane, President of Fordham University, have little or no commonality, but are common There are several points. Characteristics as a skilled leader. Ted Koppel, special contributor to Sunday Morning, asks about the most important elements of leadership and what our nation needs in times of crisis.

Details:



gallery: Photo of the week

A snapshot of life in a pandemic era featuring works by photojournalist Peter Turnley.

Details:

Explore frozen crevasses without leaving your home in Kenai Fjords National Park, Alaska.

Google

Outdoor: Visit National Parks Online

Unfortunately, trips to enjoy the American National Parks are not currently included on the card. However, there are surprisingly many ways to enjoy Great Outdoors indoors. From recordings that capture the weather and wildlife soundscapes, to field trips on Skype, virtual trekking through glaciers and caves, Conor Knighton explains how people who are “parked” at home can experience the nature of our country. Check if you can experience the wonders of

BOOK + AUDIO EXCERPT: Connor Knighton’s “Leave Only Footprints”

“Sunday Morning” correspondent presents his explanation of a year-long trek through an American national park

Details:



Commentary: Madeleine Albright on fighting the pandemic of illness and fear

Former Secretary of State and author of Hell and Other Destinations, she talks about the need for an alliance to win victory at COVID-19.

Details:

Correspondent Martha Teichner communicates with actor Nathan Lane on the set of the television series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

CBS News

TV set: Nathan Lane

Nathan Lane, an award-winning actor who is well known for his entertaining and inspirational plays such as “The Producers” and “Bird Cage,” starred in the mystery of Noir’s television murder, and introduced the supernatural phenomenon “Penny Dreadful.” : City of Angels “. He talked with correspondent Martha Teichner about pushing himself to a more dramatic role on stage. About the loss of the acclaimed playwright Terence McNally to the coronavirus. And about the wisdom he collected from his co-star, George C. Scott, his co-star at his first Broadway show in 1982.

Click on the video player below to see the trailer for the series “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels”.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels [2020] Official Trailer | By SHOWTIME

PPenny Dreadful from SHOWTIME

YouTube

Details:



Commentary: Jim Gaffigan: Lessons from Distance Learning

In the fourth week of the comedian quarantine, get a status report with your wife and five children.

See also:

Details:

On March 21, 2020, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova and Prime Minister Igor Matovic attend an inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace of Bratislava in Slovakia, wearing protective masks and shaking hands with gloves.

Michal Subitok / Reuters

etiquette: End of a handshake?

It was a common ritual when we met and parted, and we suddenly had to learn what we didn’t do. Mo Rocca examines the origins of handshaking and the implications for etiquette, business, and personal relationships if one cannot return to each other’s handshake immediately.

Details:

A selection of audio and video tours of the museum exhibition are available online.

National Art Museum

art: Museum Armchair Tour

Museums have always been a way to escape the pressure of everyday life. However, they are closed online only when absolutely necessary. Rit Laborers visit several art facilities where virtual doors are open for exhibitions and artistic exploration.

See also:

Details:

“Degas at the Opera” at the National Gallery of Washington: View Image Gallery, Audio Tour, Video | Buy Exhibition Catalog

National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, Oklahoma City

#Tussenkunstenquarantaine @ Instagram

Burns Foundation: Online Class

Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden

Denver Clifford Still Museum

Crystal Bridge Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Ark.

Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta

Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, Santa Fe, N.M.

Metropolitan Museum of Art: Art at Home

New York Museum of Modern Art

National Museum of African American History and Culture, Washington D.C.

Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art: Nelson @ Home

Shedd Aquarium, Chicago

Virginia Museum of Art, Richmond, Virginia.



In memory: Some … … what we lost to the coronavirus

“Sunday Morning” recalls the victims of the coronavirus pandemic.



Commentary: Cardinal Dolan: Spring Update

Archbishop of New York, promise of season joy and new life and hope.

Details:



Commentary: J. Rolando Matalon: Cause of hope despite our forced isolation

The rabbi of B’nai Jeshurun ​​in New York City says, we are trapped before the pandemic, but it is time to expand ourselves, reach in solidarity, and care for each other.

Details:



Nature: Bald eagle chicks

On Sunday Morning, you’ll visit the Canaveral Wetland Reserve along St. John’s River in Florida. This is a safe harbor for young bald eagle birds to start living.

Details:

WEB only:

Since 1992: Father and Son: Guitarists Bucky and Pizzarelli

From the archive: Father and Son: Guitarists Bucky Pizzarelli and John Pizzarelli

As a singer, John Pizzarelli has set a classic standard by legendary artists such as Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra. He was even more inspired as a guitar player by his father, jazz guitarist and John “Bucky” Pizzarelli. They talked about a music collaboration [evolving into multiple albums] with Billy Taylor, a correspondent for “Sunday Morning,” in a story originally aired on June 28, 1992 [Bucky Pizzazzare Li died on April 1, 2020 at the age of 94.]

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS Sunday Morning” will air on CBS Sunday from 9am. The executive producer is Land Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when Sunday Morning airs in your city

“Sunday Morning” will also be available on the CBSN at 9:30 am ET and 1:00 pm. ET.

All Sunday Morning episodes are now available on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com, CBS All Access [Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV / FireTV Stick, Xbox, etc.] .

Follow us on Twitter [@CBSSunday], Facebook, Instagram [#CBSSundayMorning] and cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download it for free “Sunday Morning” Audio Podcast iTunes and Play.it. Now you will never miss a trumpet!