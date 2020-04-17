This week’s “Sunday morning” (April 19th)

Host: Jane Pauly

Cover story: COVID-19 Traces-Contacts Tracking Viruses

Contact tracking-the ability to identify exactly who an infected person has contacted-is a fundamental part of managing infections. David Pogue reports on a historic new collaboration between two rival tech giants, Apple and Google, and has developed a way for infected people to track who they have reached via smartphones.

Drive-through food bank.

charity: Running a food bank

Food banks are struggling to find new ways to help keep track of the number of Americans out of work during a pandemic, adding to the millions who are already experiencing food insecurity. . CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger spoke with Food Pantry, where work in the community is burdened by rising demand, rising supplies, and reduced workforce, but more than ever. There is nothing valuable.

business: Drive-through diagnostics

Drive-through, the symbol of American excess or efficiency [or laziness], is the means by which many are being tested for the new coronavirus. Correspondent Tracy Smith, together with Adam Chandler, author of “Drive Through Dreams,” explores the history of trading automotive culture. Then I will visit a parking lot in Southern California. It is now a drive-through clinic where Dr. Matthew Abinante tests for COVID-19 infections.

Sunday Profile: Randy Newman

Correspondent John Blackstone is always in tune with the singers and composers whose music lifts our spirit.

Fix: COVID-19 crisis behind the bar

Prisons and prisons can be toxic breeding grounds for COVID-19. In addition, prison personnel are as vulnerable as imprisoned personnel, so outbreaks behind a prison wall can spread to communities beyond. “Sunday morning” special contributor Ted Koppel spoke to former prisoners and defenders of social justice about addressing the pandemic crisis within the country’s correctional facility, as imprisonment and social distance are almost incompatible. .

Commentary: Facing sadness

Amy Cruz Rosenthal, who died of ovarian cancer, wrote Jason Rosenthal in the 2017 New York Times column titled “The Subject Wants to Marry My Husband,” , How to overcome isolation and the tremendous sense of loss that became familiar during the pandemic.

New Orleans during the Coronavirus pandemic on April 13, 2020.

Photo of the week: Life in New Orleans during a coronavirus

“Sunday Morning” shows a snapshot of life during the pandemic, featuring the work of photojournalist Chris Granger of the Times-Picayune newspaper.

gallery: New Orleans, front and back

Times-Picayune photographer Sophia Germer gives an overview of the effects of coronaviruses on Big Easy.



fashion: Change of clothes

When people can be drawn to a comfortable diet during these uncertain times, people in self-isolation decide to wear comfortable clothes while revealing lockdown tailoring choices on Instagram. I am attracted. Nancy Giles talks to designer Michael Kors and Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givan about what people at home are wearing right now. Increase your confidence by wearing your favorite blazer, dress and sneakers. The reason why the sales of pajamas are increasing rapidly.

The contributor Faith Sally reaches the root of the problem with do-it-yourself hair coloring.

style: Deal with hairy situations by applying DIY hair color

Life during lockdown is all gray, not black and white. But, as Faith Sally discovered, gaining a touch of control in your runaway life may be rooted in coloring your own hair.

View of the Mo Rocca house provided by Zoom.

communication: Background report

Correspondent Mo Rocca is investigating how video conferencing can bring back curtains to our private lives and enable anyone to peep into our home.



Commentary: Jim Gaffigan: Week 5 Health Check

Get a status report on the isolation of a comedian’s wife and five children.

TV set: “Mr. America”

Correspondent Erin Moriarty meets an all-star cast of the new series “Mrs. America” ​​about women who fought against the 1970s Equal Rights Amendment, including Cate Blanchett, Roseburn, Uzo Aduba, and Tracy Ullman. Sarah Paulson, Elizabeth Banks, John Slattery, Margo Martindale.

Click on the video player below to see the trailer for “Mrs. America”.

Mrs. America | Official Trailer | By FX

The artist Kadir Nelson is working.

Art: Artist Kadir Nelson’s reaction to the pandemic

Painters often capture historical moments and capture them on a canvas. The current COVID-19 crisis is no exception. The painting is barely dry in one piece by artist Kadir Nelson. He revealed his painting “After the Storm” to correspondent Lee Cowan as a celebration of the strength of the human spirit.

In memory: Some … what we lost to the coronavirus

“Sunday morning” reminds me of a pandemic victim.



2007 actor Brian Dennehey.

From the archive: Brian Dennehey on the most important part of acting | Watch Video

The Tony Award-winning actor Brian Denich died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the age of 81. In this interview, aired on “Sunday Morning” on June 10, 2007, Denich talked with correspondent Martha Teichner about his amazing career. His acting acclaimed as one of the leading interpreters on the stage of Eugene O’Neal and Arthur Miller, from playing Macbeth at the age of 13 to his role in popular films such as “First Blood” and “Cocoon”. Until.

