This West London council was legally responsible for a teenager who drove a 6-year-old boy out of the Tate Modern

An investigation into Hammersmith and the Fulham Council’s care for the autistic man who pushed a six-year-old Tate Modern boy leaving him with horrific injuries is under way.

The West London council was legally responsible for Jonty Bravery, an 18-year-old autistic who will be sentenced later this month (February 17) after admitting to having attempted murder.

He threw the boy out of a tenth floor viewing gallery in August.

The boy plunged five stories high and suffered horrific injuries and spent several weeks in hospital in the UK.

The child is still unable to walk and still receives hospital care at home in France after suffering serious injuries. He faces a long period of rehabilitation.

It appeared that almost a year before this horrific incident, Jonty Bravery said that he planned to throw someone out of a building, like the Shard, and go to jail.

A recording of him talking about his feelings was sent to the BBC and the Daily Mail.

He had 24-hour care and lived in an apartment in Northolt in Ealing.

The review of serious cases will publish its findings in September.

After the incident, Hammersmith and Fulham’s board sent a report to the National Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel.

A spokesperson for the council said, “Our sympathies go to the child and his family after what happened at Tate Modern. An independent review of serious cases is under way. He will examine what happened and the role played by all the different agencies involved. “

As is normal for serious case reviews, the local authority will not do the review.

Sir Stephen Bubb, who wrote the report on a Winterbourne View nursing home care scandal, told Today 4: “This review should be independent.

He added: “He must examine the whole history of this support.”

