“This will save lives”: Father, who lost his son to suicide on Skyway, is happy about the upcoming changes on the bridge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Robert Rivard remembers exactly the moment when his world has changed.

“He sent me a text message in the morning. Basically, he sent me a text message saying goodbye to the family, ”said Rivard.

Rivard’s 20-year-old son and up-and-coming model, Chris Machesney, sent him one last text message before jumping off the Sunshine Skyway Bridge a few days before Thanksgiving 2018.

“The thing is, I only saw him the night before and bought him a brand new car. It was literally a spontaneous thing. I go back to that, sometimes it’s not always a mental illness. Sometimes people just snap, ”said Rivard.

Unfortunately, Rivard’s story becomes too familiar.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 18 people – a record number – died of suicide in 2018 when they jumped from the Skyway Bridge and plunged about 200 feet into Tampa Bay.

“When he passed I noticed that there was only a wall three feet wide. When I looked into it, I found that there were 200 things that had killed themselves at that point, ”said Rivard.

Since Chris’ death, Rivard has worked around the clock to persuade state officials to establish suicide barriers.

Earlier this week, the Florida Department of Transportation announced plans to build suicide barriers along the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

“I am very proud of the fact that they actually came in to set it up and actually did what they say we will do,” said Rivard.

The $ 3 million Skyway Vertical Net project will begin construction in the summer and will take approximately 120 days.

“The bottom line is if you put a few things in it can stop the police or, more importantly, give you the opportunity to get there. If they had had it there, my son would be here today. That is the bottom line, it will save lives, ”said Rivard.

The FDOT previously implemented non-structural suicide deterrence methods, including installing six crisis hotline phones to connect with suicide prevention workers, funding 24-hour Florida Highway Patrol coverage, and installing cameras to shorten the time Response time and installation of evidence that suicide assistance is available.

FDOT has also implemented pedestrian and stopped vehicle detectors designed to reduce response time when drivers park on the bridge.

If you or someone you love fight depression or suicidal thoughts, you can always call the Crisis Center at Tampa Bay at 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

