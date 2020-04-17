This Year Anniversary The Wedding Anniversary Is Done

Last month, before Britain entered, Daughter Of The Girls Beatrice and his fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, announces their May wedding will be a big one. It will not include a Buckingham Palace reception, and attendees will be limited to a small group of family and friends. Now, People has announced that the couple is canceling May 29 altogether.

As a spokesperson for the couple, they did not figure out what to do or when they would reschedule. “He has no plans to relocate or have a big wedding. They did not even think of weddings at this time. There will be an opportunity to recover, but that is not the case, ”the spokesperson said. Another source reported to the newspaper that the couple had not sent out invitations on their first date, partly due to concerns about coronavirus.

Although the coronavirus changes the Beatrice and Edoardo campaigns, their celebration may be the least of the annual wedding celebrations. In February, two months after their September engagement, the couple announced that the ceremony would take place at 150 Royal Chapel, where his ancestors Victoria and Prince Albert had lived. married in 1840. There was a reception in the gardens around Buckingham Palace, at the invitation of the Queen.

Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Even his sister though Baby Einstein Baby Princess having had a big wedding in October 2018, his father’s reputation suffered during a lawsuit against late finance. Jeffrey Epstein on July 2019; within months, Andrew stepped out of his role as a public defender due to allegations from one of Epstein’s victims and a poor BBC interview. In February, People reported that this embarrassment caused Beatrice and Edoardo to change their wedding plans twice. In addition, Andrew has also announced plans to play a key role in the festival.

December, Prince Charles warns Andrew that he will not be able to return to public. Andrew was spotted last week volunteering with Sarah at the NHS hospital. This week, Sarah launched a YouTube channel, and her first video was filmed at the home they shared.

More Great Stories from the Disabled

– Why Meghan and Harry’s Moving to California Looks Now.

– How Kinfolk Magazine Defined Millennial Aesthetic… and Unraveled Behind Scenes

– Surprisingly – And Not Terrible About Content – History of Purell

– 31 Readers’ Certificates, Selected by the Clerk of Justice

– How Bob Dylan’s New JFK Music Guide 2020

– The Coronavirus Pandemic can change the restaurant as we know it, forever

– From The List: How Bob Guccione Turned Porn, Muckraking Journalism, and Tabloid News Into the Greatest Story

Want to see more? Sign up for our daily newsletter and never miss a story.

. [tagsWithout] royals [t] king wedding [t] queen beatrice [t] Prince andrew