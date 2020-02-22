[this-you-gotta-see:-cubs-dodgers,-blackhawks-blues-and-qb-day-at-the-nfl-combine]

Solar 23

Cubs at Dodgers (2: 05 p.m., Marquee): Boy, the NL favorites absolutely sure look to have improved their great deal with the additions of outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price. Is this a 100-get team? Perhaps 105 or even, dare we consider it, 110? In the meantime, just wait right until the Dodgers get a load of how the Cubs have retooled their roster.

Rockford at Wolves (three p.m., My 50): There is area ample in the AHL playoffs for only 4 groups from the Central Division, which probably usually means a single, but not each, of these rivals will make it. That’ll dial up the physicality a skosh.

MON 24

White Sox at Dodgers (two: 05 p.m., NBCSCH): Sox supporters would like to glimpse at this as a Earth Series preview, but that is placing the cart about a mile and a 50 % prior to the horse. Let us just contact it the Battle for Camelback Ranch — at minimum right until the co-tenants meet yet again in a few weeks.

TUE 25

Blackhawks at Blues (7 p.m., NBCSN): The champs have been pretty significantly a finish mess since mid-January, but they’re nicely in line for a top-two playoff seed no matter. Ethical of the story: They would not trade their issues for the Hawks’ challenges in a million yrs.

THU 27

NFL Scouting Merge (three p.m., NFL Community): Working day 1 of on-area drills options the tight finishes, wide receivers and — God bless The usa — the quarterbacks, the posture team that in no way fails to captivate all who nerd out about this once-a-year event. Joe Burrow isn’t even in Indy however and now he’s the coolest guy in the place, though the most talked-about professional medical report in yrs could possibly make Tua Tagovailoa an even larger offer.

Illinois at Northwestern (7 p.m., BTN): The Illini never automatically need this just one for the sake of ending their NCAA Tournament drought, but losing to the woebegone Wildcats would be a undesirable seem. Exhibit of fingers: Who needs to bet there’ll be additional purple than orange in the stands at Welsh-Ryan Arena? (Um, you drop.)

FRI 28

Cubs at Padres (seven: 40 p.m., Marquee): “What’s all this business about Kris Bryant batting leadoff?” lots of are inquiring. Pay attention, people, this is not the man’s first bull battle in the No. one place. He also did it in the Padres’ hometown as a college superstar for the San Diego Toreros.

SAT 29

Bulls at Knicks (four p.m., NBCSCH): We have acquired two huge-market place teams with puny quantities in the “W” column, and, in addition to that, it’s kind of really hard to even know what to say. While, now that we imagine of it, there’s a decent chance Bobby Portis could sneak again into a Bulls uniform and nobody on both side would even recognize.

Blackhawks at Panthers (5 p.m., NBCSCH+) Florida’s grip on a playoff place has loosened, which helps make it time for Joel Quenneville to dig deep and do some of the stuff that makes him a person of the all-time greats. Why is not he still the Hawks’ coach once more?

Michigan Condition at Maryland (6 p.m., ESPN): What greater way for the Terps to place an exclamation point on their first Major 10 title than by hammering the league’s longtime standard-bearers? (Cue: a Spartans upset victory, igniting a streak that potential customers them back again to the Closing 4.)