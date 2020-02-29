this-you-gotta-see:-cubs-white-sox,-bucks-lakers-and-a-major-week-for-the-hungry-illini

Sun 1

Indiana at Illinois (one p.m., BTN)

The Hoosiers have received 7 of the last eight head-to-head in the sequence. That is a real -assertion on Illini basketball, considering the Hoosiers haven’t been, you know, the Hoosiers in a whilst. What say you, Ayo Dosunmu? Time for a very little payback, isn’t it?

Hearth at Sounders (2 p.m., ESPN)

The season opener arrives immediately after a whirlwind offseason in which the Hearth have been reworked from the top rated down, but initial-12 months coach Raphael Wicky will be without the need of numerous new gamers simply because of visa issues. Loads of luck against the mighty Sounders, the reigning MLS champs.

Northwestern at Nebraska (3: 15 p.m., BTN)

It’s the fight for the Major 10 basement in what absolutely will be a rollicking affair concerning the Wildcats (1-16 in league engage in) and Cornhuskers (2-15). Both are on 12-match getting rid of streaks. Can you experience the excitement?

MON 2

Cubs at Athletics (eight: 05 p.m., MLB)

Who requirements Marquee, anyway? The previous time these teams played, the Cubs romped 12-2 in their spring opener. And you know what that indicates? Definitely nothing at all.

WED four

Bulls at Timberwolves (seven p.m., NBCSCH)

Once on a time, the 2019-20 Bulls very routinely defeat up on the dregs of the league. But these days they’ve become equivalent-chance losers — pretty a feat — though the Timberwolves nevertheless are, it have to be explained, even worse. Have at it in opposition to your previous staff, Zach LaVine.

THU 5

Illinois at Ohio Point out (six p.m., ESPN)

At the time on a time, these very same Buckeyes have been ranked No. 2 in the land. It was an overestimation of their means, to be absolutely sure, but they’ve steadied the ship considering the fact that a gnarly extend of shedding — and now occur the hungry Illini. The battle within between Ohio Condition significant male Kaleb Wesson and Illini freshman seven-footer Kofi Cockburn is appointment viewing.

Oilers at Blackhawks (seven: 30 p.m., NBCSCH)

Leon Draisaitl prospects the NHL in scoring. Close guiding him is teammate Connor McDavid, who a lot of believe is the most effective hockey participant in the environment. Other than that, the non-playoff-sure Hawks have almost nothing to be concerned about.

FRI six

White Sox at Cubs (2: 05 p.m., Marquee)

Quite a few a bitter Sox admirer is striving to wrap the ol’ head all over the simple fact that the Cubs are on Television set all spring, although the Sox are primarily not (not that it has a whit to do with which crew will be greater this season). Is it ever a poor time for a Crosstown Basic, even a Phoenix-place one?

Bucks at Lakers (9: 30 p.m., ESPN)

What do you know? Team Giannis and Workforce LeBron are back in organization. As good as the All-Star Recreation in Chicago was — and it was off the charts in the fourth quarter — it doesn’t have something on a actual-offer NBA Finals preview.

SAT seven

Kansas at Texas Tech (1 p.m., ESPN)

A take a look at in Lubbock versus a scrappy squad with quite a few areas left around from the 2019 Last 4 will be extreme, but these Jayhawks are the most entire staff in the region. Uh-oh, now we’ve absent and ticked off all the Illinois lovers who continue to keep a grudge versus Bill Self. Sorry.