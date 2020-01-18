This You Gotta See: NFL playoffs, NHL All-Stars and some good high school hoops

Kaner: still going strong. | Photograph by Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Patrick Kane makes his ninth All-Star performance, the most among active NHL players. Unfortunately, he’s the only hawk in this shebang here. Times have changed.

SUN 19

Titans at Chiefs (2:05 pm, chapter 2)

That sound you hear are Titans running back Derrick Henry bumps into the Chiefs’ defensive front, and this game hasn’t even begun. What wins, the running race of the Titans and powerful defense or the Chiefs Patrick Mahomespinball machine? In related news we stop all Mitch Trubisky comparisons until after the Super Bowl (but don’t stick to it).

IceHogs at Wolves (15:00, Ch.50)

The wolves are hot. The IceHogs are not. But the rivals of the AHL Central Division scratch and claws for playoff berths, and that’s where you enter. All you have to do is watch.

Packers at 49ers (5:40 pm, Fox-32)

It is incredibly difficult to determine this matchup without thinking back to the 37-8 beatdown that the 49ers hit Aaron Rodgers and Co. at the end of November. put. And when we talk about it, it’s nice to sit back and think about the 37-8 beatdown that the 49ers hit Aaron Rodgers and Co. at the end of November. put down.

MA 20

Morgan Park vs. Notre Dame (13:00, Ch. 26)

It is the opening match of an MLK Day doubleheader in Fenwick (the Friars take on Simeon at 3:00 PM), and it is a doozy between class 3A forces. Notre Dame has a big 1-2-3 punch in Louis Lesmond, Anthony Sayles and Troy D’Amico. Morgan Park is led by Adam Miller’s electrification through Illinois. Basketball in high school: it is good for the soul.

Bulls at Bucks (4:00 PM, NBCSCH)

It is always handy to compare the dipstick with the best of the Eastern Conference. But that is easy for us to say. The Bulls must hit the field and are likely to be beaten to death.

Lakers at Celtics (6.30 p.m. TNT)

These outstanding teams were able to play 82 games in a row against each other and still not touch the excitement created by the Lakers-Celtics rivalry in the 1980s. Cue the chorus: OK, Boomer.

Tue 21

Illinois at Purdue (6:00 PM, ESPNU)

Sixteen days ago in Champaign, the Boilermakers were filled with a shameful score of 63-37. Nothing would say, “We are ready to compete in the Big Ten, like a new victory by the Illini, but those boilers will earn back itch. Better the hard hats for this.

Panthers at Blackhawks (19:30 p.m., NBCSCH)

It is the last game of the Hawks before the All-Star break that raises the question: how serious are they with this play-off business? They have a way to get fans in, just to let them go with an ugly loss. This would be a good day to avoid the ugly.

VRI 24

Bucks vs. Hornets (14:00, NBA TV)

AccorHotels Arena in Paris is the site of the first regular seasonal competition of the NBA in the big city. You just know that the self-satisfied ParisiansGiannis AntetokounmpoPronunciations.

NHL All-Star Skills competition (19:00, NBCSN)

Has the NHL jumped the proverbial shark? We will discover that the “Shooting Stars” competition consists of players shooting pucks at targets from the stands. Yes, the stands. But don’t miss the three-to-three competition between members of the American and Canadian national teams.

SAT 25

NHL All-Star Game (7 p.m., chapter 5)

