Thistle poses $ 5.65M for healthy meal delivery

The food startup Thistle wants to stand out from the crowd in the field of gastronomy, because it delivers healthy bags three times a week for those who want to eat healthy without spending a lot of time preparing meals.

The company is reportedly hoping to be boosted by the recently announced $ 5.65 million Series A round of financing. The round is led by the investor PowerPlant Ventures. PowerPlant’s Dan Gluck will join the company’s board of directors. PowerPlant has previously funded other food startups such as Beyond Meat, Thrive Market and Rebbl.

Thistle’s approach is in contrast to many food services that provide meal sets, which sometimes take a long time to prepare. Other companies that have tried it, such as Sprig, which offers cooked-to-order meals, have discontinued the business.

But Thistle tries. The California startup delivers its deliveries early in the morning when traffic is less congested. This includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, side dishes and vegetable juices. The idea is to ensure that customers get their food as soon as possible when they get hungry.

The menus alternate regularly, offering everything from a sunrise chia parfait in the morning to tropical mango salad with chicken for lunch. For dinner, a subscriber may have a microwave-ready Bugogi pasta dish alongside beet hummus and kale juice.

Ashwin Cheriyan, CEO of Thistle, said the idea was to make healthy diets more comfortable, as opposed to work that limits willpower and compares service to the way Peloton revolutionized training.

It’s not advertised as cheap – meals can be around $ 14 per offer (according to the company’s website, prices start at $ 42 a week or $ 11.50 a meal). However, the company hopes to keep up with the comparatively low price premium for deliveries and service fees.

The San Francisco-based company serves the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Davis, Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County on its website and also delivers throughout California and parts of Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

The company has other ideas, such as new product lines and sales strategies. And it will also compete with a variety of other retail startups.

