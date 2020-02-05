Thomas Collins, suburban man accused of the CTA Red Line theft, says the Chicago police

An 18-year-old man from South suburbs in South Holland was charged in January for two armed robberies at the Red Line CTA.

Thomas Collins, 18, was charged with aggravated robbery with a declared firearm and armed robbery, both crimes, the Chicago police said.

Thomas Collins Chicago police

Collins was detained on Tuesday at 11:15 am, after he was positively identified as the person allegedly robbing a 14-year-old boy around 3:00 pm. January 8, in the 1100 block of North State Street, after he threatened to shoot him if he didn’t meet his demands, the police said.

He was also wanted in connection with a second robbery around 1:40 PM. January 10 in the 100 block of North State Street, where he reportedly flashed the handle of a gun to a 16-year-old boy before he robbed him of his personal property, police said.

No one was injured in both robberies, police said.

After the reported robberies, the police released a warning to residents of the incidents on the Red Line.

Judge Susana L. Ortiz set Collins’ bail at $ 75,000 during a Thursday hearing, according to Cook County court records. His next court date is scheduled for February 11.

