Thomas Doherty orchestrated the best surprise adventure for Dove Cameron’s birthday | Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Dove Cameron had such a great birthday adventure!

The 24-year-old actress and singer’s boyfriend Thomas Doherty planned a day of adventure for her.

“Only the photographic proof of an incredible anniversary of adventures and surprises orchestrated by this angel of the earth. 17 hours of cake, pancakes, balloons, flowers, water sports on a private boat / lake, arcades, pizza, ice cream , a whole journey of laser tag for ourselves (surprise me with many of my friends / family, some of whom I had not seen for a year or more, everything is there for laser tag🥺 because if the king love), ” Dove wrote on Instagram.

“End the day in my favorite late-night café (secret) for apple cider and the pool. drove me all over LA, keeping me in the dark until the last minute, organized down to the last detail. I mean, what, man. what i did to deserve this kind of love, i’ll spend my whole life wondering. “

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all my birthday I wish you guys, I can’t tell you how much it means to me and how your love affects me. I’m so lucky,” she added on Twitter. .

