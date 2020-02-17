[thomas-doherty-reveals-his-secret-to-holding-romance-alive-with-dove-cameron]

Thomas Doherty is opening up about his romance with longtime girlfriend Dove Cameron.

The Descendants pair have been with each other for 3 a long time, and the 24-calendar year-old actor lately opened up about how they maintain their romance fresh.

“I love… I consider surprises. Surprises, massive or smaller. I think that keeps it exciting and alive,” he instructed Folks. “We’re not really extravagant. We do not spend hundreds of funds on every other, and if we do, it would be like likely absent on holiday or anything. But yeah, just small items each working day.”

Thomas lately talked about the gender reversals in his new Hulu collection Higher Fidelity. See what he claimed!