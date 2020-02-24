thomas-doherty-says-it-is-really-critical-to-chip-absent-at-stereotypes

Thomas Doherty is dishing on breaking boundaries and throwing out stereotypes.

In a new interview, the 24-calendar year-old actor talked about his new demonstrate Substantial Fidelity, and opened up on how it problems gender roles and additional.

“It’s messy for women, as well. They don’t have to be prim and correct. I observed that actually neat,” he told MTV. “It’s truly significant to retain chipping absent at the stereotypes, and these oppressive methods that people today really should be in culture. Since the moment 1 point clicks, it all commences unraveling.”

In one more interview on Construct Series, Thomas also dished about how the present flipped gender roles. Examine out what he said right here!