Thomas Markle cried watching Prince Charles walk Meghan down the aisle

Thomas Markle “cried” when he saw Prince Charles walking his daughter Meghan down the aisle on his wedding day.

Retired lighting director couldn’t travel to the United States to be with former Suits star when she married Prince Harry in May 2018 because he had just had heart surgery .

Although he is “grateful” that the groom’s father stepped in to assume his role in the proceedings, he will never forget how devastated he felt not to be there.

Speaking in the sensational new documentary of channel 5 “Thomas Markle: My story”, he said: “My daughter was beautiful. I wish I could have been there with her. I certainly appreciated Charles being there .

“I admit that I cried a little about this. To date, I cannot forget this moment.”

Thomas Markle revealed his emotional reaction as Meghan walked down the aisle. Photo / File

Thomas – who has not seen his daughter since his marriage and has yet to meet his eight-month-old grandson Archie or his son-in-law – also denounced Harry and insisted that he had “not the right to be so sensitive. ” “because he argued that all parties should reconnect.

He explained, “For them, I don’t exist and now Harry, whether he realizes it or not, is part of my family and I am part of his.

“We should talk. He is no longer 12 years old – he has no right to be so sensitive.”

Markle regretted not being able to be present in person on his daughter’s wedding day. Photo / AP

Thomas is no longer worried about the couple’s reaction to the idea that he talks about it publicly because he feels they “owe” him.

He said, “At this point, they owe me. The royal family owes me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I went through, I should be rewarded.

“My daughter told me that when I reach my last year, she will take care of me. I’m in my last year now – it’s time to take care of dad. ”

And Thomas does not expect to see his daughter or family again.

He admitted, “The last time they could see me is falling to the ground. I don’t think at this point they are happy to see me or want to talk to me.”

