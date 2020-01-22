Thomas Mattice vs Isaac Cruz Gonzalez headlines ShoBox on February 14th

RINGSIDE 22/01/2020

The aspiring lightweight Thomas Mattice meets Isaac Cruz Gonzalez: The New Generation live on Friday, February 14th, SHOWTIME from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia at ShoBox’s 10-round main event.

The four-fight show is the third of four ShoBox presentations over six weeks that featured some of the best young boxers in their toughest tests to date, including super lightweight expert Shohjahon Ergashev and super middleweight Vladimir Shishkin were victorious on January 17th.

On January 31, featherweight Ruben Villa and welterweight Taras Shelestyuk will be tested, and on February 28, super light weight Malik Hawkins and welterweight Richardson Hitchins will face tough opponents.

In the knockout match on February 14, undefeated super bantamweight Raeese Aleem (15: 0, 9 KOs) from Las Vegas will fight the ShoBox veteran and San Antonio-born Adam Lopez (19: 3: 2, 9 KOs) ) start an eight-round fight at 122 pounds.

In a match of undefeated junior welterweights, Clevelands Montana Love (12-0-1, 6 KOs) returns to ShoBox in an eight-round showdown with New Orleans Jerrico Walton (16-0, 7 KOs). Derrick Colemon Jr. (11-0, 8 KOs) from Detroit and Joseph Jackson (15: 0, 12 KOs) from North Carolina clash in an eight-eighth in the opening round of the television program. Round 154 pound fight.

Tickets for the event, promoted by GH3 Promotions and King’s Promotions, cost $ 100, $ 75, and $ 50, and can be purchased at www.2300arena.com

Clevelands Mattice (15-1-1, 11 KOs) won his most significant victory to date, an eight-round TKO by Michael Dutchover, previously unbeaten, on ShoBox last September. The fight was stopped because Mattice saw a deep cut on Dutchover with a clean right hand. The judges’ point cards were split at the time of the interruption.

Mattice will make its sixth start in the potential development series, including a close loss to Will Madera in 2019, a split decision win and a draw against Zhora Hamazaryan in 2018 and a knockout against Rolando Chinea. The 29-year-old hopes for a convincing victory against the top 10 placed Gonzalez, who will bring him closer to a world title.

“A win would be huge for my career and would put me in a great position,” said Mattice. “It would get me talking to the division’s top dogs. I have to do a great job and tell all these top fighters that I am here and ready to fight everyone. It’s a must for me, but it’s a big fight for both of us. He is ranked 7th by the IBF, which gives the feeling of a great struggle. I think a win would put me in the top 10. “

Gonzalez (18-1-1, 14 KOs) from Mexico City has won KOs in eleven of his last 14 fights after suffering only one career loss in just his sixth professional fight. The 22-year-old had the best career knockout title of former interim world champion Jose Felix Jr .. Gonzalez, currently ranked 7th with £ 135 by the IBF in 2018, made his US debut on the non-televised in December undercard of the event Jermall Charlo vs. Dennis Hogan at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn last December.

“I’m looking forward to fighting in the US and I’m thrilled to see my fight on SHOWTIME,” said Gonzalea. “So many fighters started their careers at ShoBox and became world champions.”

Aleem set a 65-10 record as an amateur and became a five-time Golden Gloves State Champion in Michigan. He finished third in the National Golden Gloves in 2010 and 2011 before becoming a professional in 2011. The 29-year-old recently relocated his training camp to Las Vegas, where he trained with Jessie Magdaleno, Nonito Donaire and Jhack Tepora. Aleem, trained by Terry Markowski, will pass the toughest test of his career in veteran Lopez.

“All my hard work pays off and now I can show it on the big stage,” said Aleem. “I look forward to winning new fans and staying on the ball. I know that Lopez is a really tough fighter who has something to prove. He’s been here before, so I know he’s ready for the challenge. This is a stepping stone to ultimately get where I want to go, and that’s the battle for a world title, bigger pay days, and more attention. Ultimately, I don’t just want to win, I want to dominate. Winning is not good enough – I have to look good too. “

Lopez was an accomplished amateur who won six national titles and was No. 1, but had an up and down career as a professional. The 29-year-old started his career with 15 wins in a row, but suffered a few setbacks as his resistance increased dramatically.

Lopez was undefeated and one win away from the World Cup challenge before losing to SHOWTIME in 2017 in a title eliminator against current combined £ 122 champion Daniel Roman. Lopez, who will break his own record for ShoBox appearances for the eighth time, meets his sixth unbeaten opponent in the series to get his career going again.

“Aleem is a pretty good fighter, but I think my experience will be a factor,” said Lopez. “He has not fought top executives except for Marcus Bates. I was in the big fights and this is his first time. I am in a three-fight winning streak and I have committed myself to the sport again. I have a new coach, Chato Martinez , and a whole new camp. I can’t wait to show that I’m back. “

The showy love was an accomplished amateur who put together a record of 174-13. The 25-year-old Südpfote will return to his third test on the ShoBox and strive for a convincing victory. In his first fight in the series, he won a majority decision over Samuel Teah in 2018 and a few months later against Kenneth Sims Jr. Love, who grappled with Adrien Broner and Robert Easter Jr.. Face the most dangerous opponent of undefeated Walton.

“Walton is a decent fighter, but I think he’s still green and he doesn’t have that much experience,” said Love. “I know he’s tough, but I’m taking it to the next level. It is just a stepping stone. It is exciting to fight under the bright lights. Some people fit, but I was made for it. I don’t look past him, but that will take my career to the next level. We are both undefeated and not many people take such risks, but that shows that I am a real fighter. My name is Montana “Too Pretty Love” and I fight on Valentine’s Day, so on February 14th I will express a lot of love. “

29-year-old Walton was born in New Orleans and grew up there. At the age of 13, he saved his mother and sister from the floods of Hurricane Katrina. The homeless family moved to Houston, where Walton started out as an amateur. Walton became a professional in 2014 and was perfect in his first 16 fights, including a career-winning win over former super bantamweight champion Victor Terrazas in 2019. The boxer puncher who was trained by Bobby Benton and six times in the past year fought, will face the first unbeaten opponent of his career in Love.

“I’ve seen Montana fight before. I know he’s striking in Adrien Broner mode, but otherwise I don’t know much about him, ”said Walton. “This opportunity is a blessing. The world will see me and hear my story. I am from New Orleans and it was a struggle for me when I grew up. It is a great opportunity. I never thought in a million years that I would be in this position. I just have to use the moment and win. “

The 20-year-old Colemon started boxing at the age of 4 and refined his craft in the original Kronk Gym under Emanuel Steward until his death in 2012. Colemon had an amateur career with 135 fights and was a four-time national amateur champion in the junior division. At 18 he became a professional and played eight knockout games in his first eleven professional matches. Colemon, who is coached by Marlon Thomas, faces the toughest test of his career in Jackson, an undefeated and untested candidate.

“I am better prepared physically and mentally than ever before,” said Colemon. “I know Jackson is undefeated and tough, so I know that I am facing a big exam. This is the next step in my career and I believe that I will not just be the next big champion to fight on ShoBox but also the next big fighter from Detroit. I’m ready to show my talent to the world. February 14th will make my name known to boxing fans all over the world. “

31-year-old Jackson had a late start as a professional and was still active, including three fights in 2019 and three in 2018. He has 12 KOs in 15 fights, including KOs in seven of his last eight fights. The Greensboro-born American will fight for the first time in his career outside of North Carolina when he faces the undefeated Colemon.

“I know Colemon is tough and he has had a long amateur career,” said Jackson. “He will come to fight, but I am preparing for everything. That’s what this sport is about. I look forward to presenting my talent to the world. “

Barry Tompkins will call the action from the ring with boxing historian Steve Farhood and former world champion Raul Marquez as expert analysts. The executive producer is Gordon Hall with Richard Gaughan as producer and Rick Phillips as director.