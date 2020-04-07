Thomas Modley: The Minister of Energy resigned after calling the fired captain behind the letter of foolish and “naive” coronation.

The US Secretary of the Navy, who fired an aircraft carrier commander for worrying about the spread of coronavirus through his crew, then called the sailors “stupid” and “naive” in a rude speech to the sailors. , Resigned, the latest scandal that rocked the Trump administration. .

Senior Commander Donald Trump appeared with the fired captain on Monday night, calling him a good man with a history of star service. Model, the commander of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, fired Captain Brett Cruiser, after he wrote a letter about the contagious virus in his crew, which had been published to San Francisco’s anomaly. When he left the ship, Mr. Crowe’s crew sent him a bizarre shipment, prompting Mr. Modelli’s presence on Monday.

The president on Monday declined to comment on Mr Modeli’s “stupid” claim, other than saying it was a “strong statement”.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

But he told reporters he was hearing “good things about both men,” and may have another choice to make. It seems that he allowed his feelings to be recognized internally, and Mr. Modeli disappeared less than 24 hours later.

After addressing this issue, Thomas Mudley was fired upon by many parties, and the top Democrats in Congress called for his resignation.

“Unfortunately, the actions and words of Secretary of State Moody’s show his failure to prioritize the protection of our forces,” said a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi. “During this time, he showed a serious lack of correct judgment and the strength of the necessary leadership. The Mudley Secretary of State must be removed or resigned.”

It didn’t take long for him to do just that, with Trump’s White House decision it was a conflict with the Democrats that he didn’t want to start.

The White House did not immediately nominate a permanent candidate, who needs the Senate’s approval when the senators return home, and has passed the Kora virus. Mr. Trump, who prefers “acting” secretaries, could only be called a temporary naval civilian leader.

– Griffin Connolly was involved in this report.

[Tags ToTranslate] Donald Trump [you] Thomas Moody [US Navy] Nancy Pelosi [t] US Policy [t] USA [t] World [t] News