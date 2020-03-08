Thomas Ravenel calls Patricia Altschul A ‘W ****’ from Sarasota Florida – News Info

After some delays, the seventh season of Southern Charm finally began filming. And someone who isn’t even on the show is still causing drama.

The Bravo royal family faced a major problem when its main problem, Thomas Ravenel, left the program. Between the lack of direct drama she brings and the interruption that forced the producers to be able to incorporate their former animosity with little mother Kathryn Dennis, something that was clearly lacking in the final installment.

Shep Rose entered the open position as a residential bad guy when he took his hostility with Madison LeCroy to new heights.

Now that the show has started filming, the band has been together again and so far it seems that Shep and Madison are getting together. Meanwhile, Madison and Austen Kroll are getting stronger.

Another mediocre fight was between Danni Baird and Kathryn, who set aside their dispute and rally.

Naomi Olindo seems to be even more in love with her boyfriend, while Craig Conover is busy with her sewing business that grew almost overnight.

Whitney Sudler-Smith was essentially MIA for most of the season and denied “for legal reasons, cit; that he was reunited with Dennis.

Patricia Altschul continued to be the favorite beauty of all Southerners.

Woohoo! I wonder if Patricia regrets blindly protecting everyone now #southerncharm https://t.co/XMSztB52Uc

– Reality Junkie43 (@ alityjunkie43) February 23, 2020

Well, maybe not all.

Thomas, who has insisted he will not return next time, though he claims to have been asked, shamed Pat on Twitter by posting and deleting.

The tweet reads: ‘No one in quality would make these shoes (sik). I did it to honor a commitment to Whitney just to bitch my mom who is where I am now, Sarasota, Florida, though he refuses to admit it for any reason. “

Yikes

Meanwhile, Kathryn and Deny have been trying to convince fans that they will never see each other again after sharing some photos of them looking very welcoming.

