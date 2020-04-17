Thomas Rhett & His Daughter Bring Frozen to Disney Singalong

Yes, Thomas Rhett! We want to build snowmen.

The country singer is joined by her little girls, 4 years old Gray Willa and 2 years old There’s James, when she appeared on Disney’s Singalong Disney Family. Thomas chose a favorite song in his family’s life— “Do You Want to Build Snowmen?” from Frozen.

Accompanied by a snow bucket, the duo dressed up as Elsa and Anna for a lively live performance, one of dozens featured on tonight’s show.

The only one Beyoncé kicked off a virtual concert with the shocking performance of “When You Wish Upon a Star,” and gave a special shout out to first responders fighting the spread of coronavirus.

“I want to dedicate this song to all the health workers who have worked tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We really appreciate you,” Bey shared in the clip.

Fans on the west coast can tune in to ABC at 8pm. to see the miracle for themselves!

Don’t miss it One World: Together at Home special with Lady Gaga at the Celebration of Health Workers on Saturday, April 18 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on NBC followed by an encore at 11pm on E !. For the latest information on coronavirus pandemics and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.