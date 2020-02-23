[thomas-takes-third-round-direct-in-mexico-as-dechambeau-fades]



Feb 21, 2020 Mexico Metropolis, MEX Justin Thomas plays his shot from the seventh tee through the 2nd round of the WGC – Mexico Championship golfing tournament at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Necessary Credit rating: Orlando Ramirez-United states Right now Athletics

(Reuters) – American Justin Thomas has unfinished small business when he requires a one particular-stroke guide into the final round at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday.

Thomas made bookend bogeys but piled up eight birdies in amongst in the 3rd round on Saturday to edge forward of Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen.

On a working day when overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau self-destructed, Thomas carded six-underneath-par 65 at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico Metropolis.

Two decades right after losing a playoff to Phil Mickelson, Thomas has a probability to avenge that near-pass up and assert a 13th PGA Tour victory.

“I really want that to start with area. I surely truly feel like I have a bit of unfinished small business listed here,” said Thomas soon after posting a 15-beneath 198 complete.

Fellow American Reed (67) hit an unusually inadequate bunker shot to bogey the ultimate hole and slip back into a tie for second with South African van Rooyen (67).

American DeChambeau struggled to a 71, hitting a series of poor pictures down the stretch and compounding his misery by missing many quick putts as he frittered away a handy direct with 3 late bogeys.

He fell again into a tie for fourth with Spaniard Jon Rahm (61) and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy (68), four strokes from the guide.

Rahm’s course report, which tied his career-finest score, integrated a gap-in-one particular at the 158-lawn 17th, the place his ball disappeared on the 2nd bounce.

Chez Reavie also experienced an ace, at the 167-garden 3rd gap, nevertheless the American finished the day 13 strokes off the speed.

RIVALRY RENEWED

Thomas on Sunday will renew his rivalry with Reed, whom he beat in a a few-way playoff (along with Xander Schauffele) at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii very last month.

Reed built his share of faults on Saturday, but shown a magnificent small recreation, at the very least until the final hole.

“It was a tiny sloppy now. I still strike a large amount of excellent pictures but hit some pictures that ended up dilemma marks,” stated the 2018 Masters champion.

“If a sloppy day all around right here equals 6 birdies, as long as I get a little bit tighter I need to make a ton far more.”

Van Rooyen, seeking a third South African victory in the celebration following Ernie Els in 2004 and 2010, attempted to retain his thoughts simple as he pondered the ultimate round.

“You just can’t overthink this sort of stuff,” claimed the world amount 52.

“I hope to go perform my job actually nicely. There’s heading to be a very little little bit of nerves, and if I can control that and stay in my bubble, I’ll be alright.”

(Reporting by Andrew Each in Cary, North Carolina Modifying by Christian Radnedge and Sandra Maler)