ThomasNet talks about the development of B2B payments

As is so often the case with technological disruptions, the digital development of the supply chains remains slow and steady. However, that doesn’t mean that the effects of this transition are subtle.

At the beginning of Industry 4.0, the way in which manufacturers, industrial suppliers and company buyers get in touch with one another and conduct business was different than before. In the past, supplier sourcing has focused on identifying the right products and services, with the financial interaction between buyer and supplier being completely separate from the procurement and tendering (RFQ) process.

While change has been slow, finance and payments are impacting the way buyers and suppliers interact from the start, Tony Uphoff, president and CEO of the Vendor Discovery Platform ThomasNet, told Karen Webster on Monday this week. Companies are increasingly discussing the friction associated with B2B payments in their supply chains and how strategic buyer-supplier relationships could address this.

“It’s not just talk about this disorder,” he said. “These frictional losses in payments are now starting to take effect. I see companies talking to their bankers in different ways, cultivating this relationship and thinking about the relationship between buyer and seller. “

In its 122-year history, ThomasNet has experienced this ice-cold yet transformative pace of change, which, according to Uphoff, is now being driven by the democratization of sophisticated financial technologies that were once reserved for the largest corporations. As payments are now part of the strategic procurement process, Uphoff identified “an engagement between buyer and supplier that we’ve seen – perhaps never before – in recent years.”

Meeting buyer-supplier demand

In the midst of this reorientation towards the buyer-supplier relationship, according to Uphoff, there is a possibility that platforms like ThomasNet, which in the past have focused on the buyer side of transactions, will expand their efforts to reduce the friction for the supplier as well.

B2B payments can affect the strategic procurement process in a variety of ways. However, one of the most dramatic consequences of Uphoff is the impact of payment methods on a supplier’s decision to respond to requests from a large company.

“There is often a shift in procurement due to the size of the company,” he emphasized. “Often an engineer specifies a supplier who may be a small company with a unique ability, but he can’t get that supplier to answer his call.”

Uphoff pointed out a seller’s negative experiences with large, late-paid companies that cut off potential buyer-supplier relationships before they even begin. This type of information may not have been available to companies in the past, but the digital transformation of corporate financial transactions has now opened up the possibility of making buyers ‘and suppliers’ payment habits and payment needs more transparent.

Shift role of platforms

As buyers and suppliers are now more closely integrating B2B payments into the matchmaking process, according to Uphoff, there is a significant opportunity for providers of these matchmaking platforms to venture into the payment and finance industry.

“Most Request for Quote (RFQ) platforms, including ours, don’t deal with payments. They get into technological capabilities. However, the way companies are paid is inextricably linked to the technological capabilities of the order for which I’m applying, ”he said.

As Uphoff noted, ThomasNet is increasingly exploring this possibility by considering adding payment requests to the list of filters that companies can use to find new providers. The platform also introduces an identification system that validates supplier information to reduce risk for buyers – a process that could include validated financial information for these companies.

“We are playing with an identifier that connects to a perspective of payments that can be unique to the way a company wants to do business,” said Uphoff.

This is not just an opportunity to minimize risk and improve supply chain strategies for the buyer side. While small suppliers may not have the bargaining power to impose shorter payment terms or certain payment methods on their large corporate buyers, matchmaking platforms offer more and more opportunities to use financial data to help suppliers make more efficient decisions about who they do business with.

Further disturbance ahead

The disruption caused by the emergence of B2B payment data in accelerating the product and supplier procurement process was significant. The technological disruptions will not stop shortly, and the discussion about the effects of B2B payments in this area will continue to develop.

For example, distributed ledger technology could promote transparency and authentication of corporate information. Uphoff also identified the recent adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) among companies who, thanks to the SaaS revolution, want to use digital data to gain deeper insight into companies’ financial data and further guide their B2B payment and supply chain strategies.

Given external forces such as trade disputes that have prompted many companies to examine their supply chains for the first time in years, Uphoff will find that companies will not only discover new opportunities for supplier partnerships, but will also show new ways in which technologies can completely change their supply chains can.

“Technological capabilities have changed a lot and opened up new paths since they last examined their supply chains,” he said. “Now a similar dynamic could also be seen in B2B payments.”

