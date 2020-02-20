[thomson-reuters-near-to-naming-ex-nielsen-president-hasker-as-ceo:-resources]



FILE Picture: A Thomson Reuters logo is pictured on a making through the World Economic Discussion board (WEF) yearly assembly in Davos, Switzerland January 25, 2018. Picture taken January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Image

February 20, 2020

By Jessica DiNapoli, Kenneth Li and Joshua Franklin

(Reuters) – Thomson Reuters Corp is close to naming previous Nielsen Holdings Plc president Steve Hasker as its up coming main government, succeeding Jim Smith, according to people familiar with the matter.

The appointment of Hasker, a senior adviser at non-public equity firm TPG and former McKinsey & Co media marketing consultant, could be announced as before long as Tuesday, when the Toronto-based company stories its fourth-quarter final results, a person of the resources claimed.

Two sources cautioned that his appointment experienced not been finalized and the timing of an announcement could be somewhat delayed.

Hasker, 50, did not respond to requests for comment.

In a statement on Wednesday, Thomson Reuters stated no conclusion experienced been taken by the board yet, but the firm will give an update on the search system when it announces results. Thomson Reuters is the dad or mum of Reuters News.

After the tale was released on Thursday, Smith, 60, reiterated that no final decision experienced been built by the board on new management. “This is component of our normal course succession scheduling and I am actively involved in the procedure,” Smith explained in a memo to staff members. “When the time comes to hand in excess of the reins, you will hear it from me.”

The appointment of a new CEO will mark a turning position for Thomson Reuters, which is the greater part-owned by Canada’s Thomson family members. Two sources familiar with the make a difference reported the board desired to recruit an govt who could chart a prolonged-term expansion system for the organization.

In the latest yrs beneath Smith, Thomson Reuters had minimize prices and get rid of some enterprises as it recovered from the fallout of the monetary crisis in 2008.

In a transformative offer, Smith engineered the sale of a 55% stake in the company’s economical division in 2018 to Blackstone Team Inc that valued the business at $20 billion. Considering that then, Thomson Reuters’ share selling price has extra than doubled. Blackstone subsequently struck a offer to offer the unit, now known as Refinitiv, to the London Stock Trade Group Plc .

MEDIA INSIDER

Hasker is envisioned to prevail in the CEO look for method around other inside and external candidates, which includes Thomson Reuters co-Chief Working Officer Neil Masterson, 1 of the sources mentioned.

Masterson did not straight away answer to a ask for for comment.

In concentrating on Hasker, the board of Thomson Reuters considered his knowledge at Nielsen, very best recognized for Television rankings, in operating organizations that acquire and analyze knowledge, two resources acquainted with the make a difference explained.

Hasker has been a media industry insider for extra than two a long time. Among 1998 and 2009, he was a media guide at McKinsey, in which he amazed David Calhoun, then the main government of Nielsen, in accordance to a source common with the scenario.

Calhoun, now the chief government of Boeing Co , hired Hasker at Nielsen in 2009, in which the executive rose to turn into president and chief functioning officer.

Following Nielsen, Hasker went to Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Company, where by he served as a leading executive until eventually August 2019. CAA is a TPG portfolio firm.

Look for Method

Hasker’s appointment would conclude a succession preparing system that started at least as significantly again as January 2019, when Thomson Reuters was interviewing government search firms, according to two resources common with the subject.

Final Oct, in reaction to a report in the Monetary Periods, the company confirmed it was engaged in succession planning for Smith as “a make any difference of superior governance.” In a memo to personnel at the time, Smith mentioned he was “not scheduling to go any where before long.”

Smith joined Thomson as a journalist in 1987 and rose by the ranks to operate its North American newspaper business enterprise, prior to the corporation divested it in 2000. He later led the company’s experienced enterprises. Smith became CEO in 2012.

(Supplemental reporting by Amran Abocar in Toronto and Pamela Barbaglia in London Modifying by Greg Roumeliotis, Paritosh Bansal and Edward Tobin)