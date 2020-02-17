[Thornton, Boston Higher education fend off N.C. Point out]

BOSTON (AP) — Derrick Thornton experienced 22 factors, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, Jay Heath scored 16, and Boston Higher education held off a 2nd-fifty percent surge from North Carolina Condition in a 71-68 acquire on Sunday evening.

Nik Popovic included 14 details and 8 rebounds and Jairus Hamilton scored 11 for Boston College (13-13, 7-eight ACC), which has gained four of its very last seven. The Eagles have not gained back-to-back again game titles because a time-substantial, 4-video game winning streak Dec. 7 to 21.

Devon Daniels had 15 factors and 10 rebounds to guide N.C. State (16-9, 7-seven). C.J. Bryce and Jericole Hellems each individual scored 15 points, and C.J. Funderburk 10.

The Wolfpack had won two straight on the road, but fell shorter of their 1st 3-recreation ACC road successful streak in 16 seasons.

Popovic was producing his initial start out considering that Dec. three versus Northwestern. BC guard Jared Hamilton skipped his next straight activity with an ankle personal injury.

N.C. Point out could not trim its seven-position halftime deficit beneath 5 early in the 2nd fifty percent. Braxton Beverly’s free throw built it 56-52 midway via the 2nd and DJ Funderburk’s dunk with 6: 18 still left lower it to 60-58.

Daniels’ three-pointer with 3: 45 remaining tied it at 6-all right before Markell Johnson designed a spinning layup 30 seconds afterwards to give the Wolfpack their initially lead due to the fact the game’s opening moment at 66-64.

Right after Thornton tied it with a pair of absolutely free throws, Steffon Mitchell received to the line and designed one of 2 to set BC up by just one with two: 02 remaining.

Mitchell came up with a few of key steals right after that, equally of which finished with Hamilton crack-away dunks, to support seal the get.

The last of Mitchell’s steals came just after Johnson lost the ball with 11 seconds remaining and the Wolfpack trailing 69-68. After a timeout, Bryce skipped a desperation corner three as time expired.

Boston College led 40-33 at halftime powering 11 factors from Thornton.

Thornton and Heath blended for 17 factors to assist BC take a 26-14 guide with eight minutes to engage in in the initial. Daniels scored all seven of his to start with-50 % factors in the final 6: 11 to assistance N.C. Condition pull inside solitary digits at the break.

It was the only matchup among the Wolfpack and Eagles this period. N.C. Condition rolled to a 73-47 gain in their most current conference final Mar. nine. The forty 7 points were the fewest by an opponent in mentor Kevin Keatts’ two-furthermore seasons.

Large Image

N.C. State: An inconsistent extend hasn’t served the Wolfpack’s standing on the NCAA Event bubble. Just after a few straight victories in late January and early February, N.C. Point out dropped a few in a row right before bouncing again with two straight wins right before Sunday’s setback. A tough back again-to-again against No. seven Duke and No. 8 Florida State could make or crack the Wolfpack’s desires of a 3rd straight postseason excursion less than Keatts.

Boston College or university: With nominal hope of earning an at-substantial bid to stay away from an 11-12 months NCAA Tournament drought, the Eagles’ only hope is to finish solid and establish momentum for an ACC Tournament operate. BC has alternated wins and losses more than its past 8 games. The Eagles host a few of their ultimate 5 video games, but are just eight-seven at property this year.

UP Up coming

N.C. Condition: Host seventh-ranked Blue Devils on Wednesday evening.

Boston Higher education: Check out defending champion Virginia on Wednesday night time.