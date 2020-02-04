Thornton Heath Airbnb hosts refuse Tawainese guest at the last minute due to fears of a coronavirus

A Taiwanese woman was left homeless at the last minute after her Thornton Heath Airbnb hosts canceled her reservation for fear of catching a coronavirus.

Sarah, whose real name has been changed for this article, thinks the hosts saw that she was flying from Taiwan and described her as someone who could have the deadly virus.

She had reserved the room weeks in advance from February 1 to March 2 and had spoken to the hosts about her trip.

“I was put in a precarious situation and they don’t seem to care”

But when she landed in Gatwick after a 13-hour flight, a few hours before check-in, she received a message from the hosts canceling her stay.

Sarah said, “I was very shocked. I was already exhausted and hungry. I was carrying a very heavy suitcase.”

Explaining why the hosts canceled, their message said, “Today the WHO released an update naming the coronavirus an acute respiratory disorder. Having a puppy at home.

“We think we should err on the side of caution.”

Sarah was trapped without accommodation in London and was forced to stay in an expensive hotel while trying to find alternative accommodation.

She said, “The hosts apologized for the inconvenience. But it’s more than a matter of embarrassment.

“I have been put in a precarious situation and they don’t seem to care.”

Airbnb offered him a coupon as compensation, which did not impress Sarah.

She said, “Airbnb was not helpful. They just sent me a message with 10 more ads to reserve that I couldn’t even open.

“Airbnb gave me a body”>

An AirBnB spokesperson said: “We take cancellation issues seriously and strictly apply a policy of non-discrimination.

“We investigate all cases of discrimination and take appropriate measures if necessary, including until the removal of users from the platform.

“Cancellations related to the new coronavirus outbreak must comply with our internal policies, local and international official guidelines and recommendations.”

Asian Asian people in London have reported discrimination against the coronavirus.

A man from Malaysia said to MyLondon, “I was going to have the tube and I coughed, then this guy said,” Are you trying to get me infected? “I didn’t say anything, I couldn’t do anything about it.”

Have you been profiled on your ethnicity? MyLondon wants to hear your story. Please contact us at charlie.jones@reachplc.com.

Asian Asian people in London have reported discrimination against the coronavirus.

A man from Malaysia said to MyLondon, “I was going to have the tube and I coughed, then this guy said,” Are you trying to get me infected? “I didn’t say anything, I couldn’t do anything about it.”

Have you been profiled on your ethnicity? MyLondon wants to hear your story. Please contact us at charlie.jones@reachplc.com.

