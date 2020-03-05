[Thornton scores vocation-higher 27 as Clemson upends Miami]

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fueled by a occupation efficiency from senior chief Kobi Thornton, Clemson won its ACC Event opener on Wednesday. Seeded No. 14 in the tournament, the Tigers driven earlier the Miami Hurricanes, the No. 11 seed, in the first-spherical tilt inside of Greensboro Coliseum, with Clemson earning a 71-56 victory.

Exhibiting out in the capturing department, Clemson (eight-22) generated an outstanding taking pictures share of 50.9. Miami (15-15), on the other hand, was constrained to a 31.seven-p.c shooting mark. The Tigers amassed 20 factors off 14 Hurricane turnovers. On top of that, Clemson connected on seven three-issue attempts, netted 10-of-13 absolutely free throws and pulled down 35 rebounds. The Tigers almost led from wire to wire, with Miami boasting a guide for just 59 seconds of enjoy.

With her ultimate collegiate time on the line, Thornton arrived through in a major way, scoring a vocation-higher 27 factors on 12-of-16 shooting from the subject and two-of-two shooting at the foul line. Thornton dominated in the 1st quarter, tallying 11 details and knocking down outstanding shot following impressive shot. The veteran electrical power ahead even sank her next vocation three-pointer in the early goings. Thornton, who also corralled seven rebounds, moved into 11th position on Clemson’s all-time scoring listing and sixth area on the Tigers’ all-time rebounding record. Amari Robinson played nicely, way too, finishing with 16 factors. She went 5-for-9 on field aim makes an attempt and four-for-4 on cost-free throw makes an attempt. Also of note, Kendall Spray tabbed nine factors via a trio of 3-pointers and set the application record for the most 3-issue shots manufactured in a one period.

The Tigers came out firing in the to start with quarter, placing up 25 details, which is the maximum first-quarter point whole for Clemson on the season. Clemson shot 58.8 % from the floor in the opening interval and sported a 25-15 advantage heading into the next quarter. In the 2nd period, the Tigers increased their lead to as numerous as 12 points, but Miami was ready to reduce into Clemson’s direct late in the to start with half.

At the intermission, the Hurricanes trailed the Tigers 37-33, and Miami went on to consider its initially direct of the night at the four: 52 mark of the 3rd quarter. Losing 41-39 at that issue, Clemson responded really emphatically, promptly manufacturing a 9- run to get back control of the game. The Tigers outscored the Hurricanes 16-3 more than the final 3: 53 of the 3rd quarter, main 55-44 at the get started of the fourth quarter. Clemson was equipped to stave off Miami the rest of the way, securing a 71-56 triumph and advancing to the up coming spherical of the ACC Match.

Clemson will return to the court docket for 2nd-round ACC Tournament motion on Thursday, March five. The Tigers are established to choose on the sixth-seeded Boston School Eagles (18-11) at Greensboro Coliseum. On Sunday, Feb. 9, Clemson arrived up short to Boston University in a 70-68 battle at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Thursday’s contest is scheduled to suggestion off at 8 p.m. and air on a regional sports network (RSN).