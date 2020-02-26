thorpe-park-unveils-new-‘black-mirror-labyrinth’-working-experience

A Black Mirror themed attraction is coming to Thorpe Park when the amusement park reopens at the close of March.

Following closing for the winter season period, a quantity of new activities are kicking off the upcoming couple months, including ‘Black Mirror Labyrinth’.

The attraction is the world’s initial live Black Mirror experience. It claims a “hypnotic maze” and “cutting-edge visible technology and sensory-defying environments,” according to the formal website.

“Will you hold your grip on truth or will you drop by yourself in the digital mainframe, as this unpredictable digitised dimension reveals an uneasy truth of the matter that manipulates and displaces your pretty existence, leaving you questioning how well you definitely know yourself,” the description continues.

‘Black Mirror Labyrinth’ will be open to the public from March 27. Thorpe Park tickets are accessible to obtain on the internet now, with highly developed working day tickets costing £33 – £22 more cost-effective than shopping for at the box place of work on the working day.

Year 5 of Black Mirror aired on Netflix last yr in the sort of just three episodes – Striking Vipers starring Anthony Mackie, Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too starring Miley Cyrus, and Smithereens starring Andrew Scott.

There has been no information still on a likely sixth period of the present.