Those Damn Crows: Point Of No Return album review

Brutal, honest, driven. This successor to Murder And The Motive takes on the promise inherent in That Damn Crows’ debut, raises the intensity tenfold and brings the qualities that make this record special home.

Here we have huge riffs and immediately memorable choruses in blissful harmony, a bit like a Welsh Alter Bridge or Shinedown.

With the production of Colin Richardson and Andy Sneap there was no chance that this would sound anything other than immense – Send The Reaper with his Metallica format riffing, Kingdom Of Dust, Go Get It, Devil In My Pocket, just choose and make yourself ready to be flattened by the breathless impulse.

The orchestral, piano-led, emotionally exhausting Never Win offers some early respite, otherwise this is a master class in combining glittering arena-oriented hooks and crisp modern metal.

The energy levels are merciless and the groove is irresistible.

Difficult second album? No.