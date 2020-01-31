Thoughts of suicide, self-harm that send more to the emergency room in the United States

Men and women flood America’s emergency room for suicidal thoughts and injuries caused by self-harm, health officials reported Thursday.

In fact, these types of emergency rooms rose by 25.5 percent from 2017 to 2018, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

April Foreman, member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the American Association of Suicidology and coordinator for suicide prevention at the VA Health System in Baton Rouge, La., Was not surprised by the news.

“No one who tries to find psychiatric care will tell you that we are underutilized,” she said. “There are very long waiting times and it is very difficult to take care of it.

“This means that more people will have access to psychiatric care in one of the few places where you are in crisis, in the emergency room, or, worse, at local law enforcement agencies,” Foreman said was not involved in the report.

She noted that police and local prisons are caring for suicide victims in many locations in the United States.

And while the number of suicides is increasing dramatically, this represents only a small percentage of those at risk, many of whom show up in emergency rooms and seek help, researchers say.

Millions of Americans are at high risk of suicide each year, and nearly 50,000 die from suicide.

“A few million will attempt suicide every year, but there are 10 million people injured so badly that they want to die, and it’s not okay to leave them in pain,” she said.

According to the CDC report, more than 2 million of the 163 million U.S. emergency rooms between January 2017 and December 2018 involved thoughts of suicide, self-harm, or both.

These emergency rooms increased in most age groups, both men and women, the researchers found.

The most significant increases in emergency admissions due to suicidal thoughts or self-harm were seen among younger age groups – girls aged 10 to 19 increased almost 34 percent and boys aged 10 to 19 increased 62 percent.

School time can be related to stress for vulnerable children and adolescents.

“A striking seasonal pattern of visits due to suicidal thoughts or self-determined violence was also observed in children from 10 to 19 years of age, as the number of visitors was much lower in the summer months,” said CDC Intelligence Director Marissa Zwald.

The largest increases in these emergency rooms were in the Midwest and Southeast, but rates remained high in the West as well.

“Suicide prevention requires comprehensive, cross-industry approaches to tackle risks at the individual, relationship, community and social level,” said Zwald.

The report was published in the CDC’s weekly report on morbidity and mortality.

Foreman said the causes of the suicide epidemic are not clear. But there are many theories that blame social inequality, financial stress and feelings of helplessness.

“We don’t know why rates are at an all-time high. I’m just telling you, we’re not entirely sure what’s going on here. What we can tell you is that it’s the only major cause of death that we don’t have.” aggressively fund the research for, “said Foreman.

“What impresses me is that my average Uber driver is more confident of why people kill themselves than I am,” she added.

In addition, there are no standards for nursing, and little or no training is offered at the medical school, Foreman said. “We don’t act the way we care,” she said.

In addition, there is little follow-up after leaving the emergency room, and the risk of attempting suicide is greatest in the first three months after discharge, Foreman said.

The bottom line is that there is a need for more research, more educated mental health providers, better access to health care, more public pressure and awareness of this crisis.

“It’s just discrimination,” said Foreman. “We think that the kind of pain that kills you is less worthy of the same kind of science and public health mechanisms that we use for the other things that kill you – we just don’t treat them the same.”

