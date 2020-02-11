Thousand Oaks man killed, stabbed, officials say

THOUSAND OAKS, California (KABC) – A 31-year-old man, Thousand Oaks, was arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother to death, and then stabbed himself in a suicide attempt, authorities say.

Police say Christopher Schneider, 31, stabbed his mother Nancy, 66, to death, then stabbed himself after a heated argument.

Authorities were called to a house in block 900 of Woodlawn Drive on February 4. They found a woman who did not respond and who was stabbed several times. They also found a man injured with a knife.

They were both transported to a local hospital, where Nancy Schneider was later declared dead. Christopher was treated for injuries which, according to the investigators, were self-inflicted.

Detectives arrested Schneider on February 9 and he was detained on $ 3 million bond. His first appearance before the Ventura County Superior Court is expected on Tuesday.

