Thousand Oaks resident on long road to recovery after being hit by car

THOUSAND OAKS, California (KABC) – Lisa Hernandez smiles through tears, being almost dead almost a year ago.

She was working at Thousand Oaks High School when she was run over by a teenager accused of stealing a dealership. Hernandez tried to stop them.

The police then said that she was hit by the car and seriously injured.

“They did not think I was going to succeed. I am very fortunate to be sitting here with you today,” she said.

Hernandez is slowly taking steps towards physical and emotional healing.

“I know I have to forgive him, I am. I know for myself, it’s the healthy thing to do,” said Hernandez.

Community support continues to strengthen it. She returned to high school for the first basketball game of the season last week.

“Sitting there watching the game … it was really good … like I was back,” she said.

Hernandez loves Thousand Oaks. His family has been there for generations.

“Our roots are quite deep. My mother raised her, as did her mother, so we go back a few generations,” she said.

Thousand Oaks loves him back. She often receives hugs from strangers.

“I kiss people all the time. It means a lot to me. I really appreciate it,” she said.

Hernandez’s goal is to return to work before her daughters, Natalaia and Savannah, graduate.

“I have learned to slow down a lot … we live in a society where we are in such a hurry,” she said.

