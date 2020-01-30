Thousands are confined to cruise ships due to fear of the corona virus

The Costa Smeralda moored in the port of Civitavecchia near Rome on Thursday.

Photo: CNN

CIVITAVECCHIA PORT – Thousands of people hoping to enjoy a relaxing cruise found themselves trapped on a cruise ship in Italy due to concerns about the Wuhan corona virus.

The cruise ship is in a port near Rome and carries around 7,000 people.

CNN reports that all 7,000 are imprisoned while an elderly couple is being tested for coronavirus.

A spokesman for Costa Cruises told CNN that a 54-year-old woman on board had a fever and that both she and her husband were being tested.

Italian news agency ANSA and public broadcaster RAI reported that the wife and husband were from Hong Kong and were held separately in solitary confinement in the cruise ship’s hospital area.

The cruise ship Costa Smeralda is now in the port of Civitavecchia, a coastal town northwest of Rome. It had traveled from Palma de Mallorca, Spain, as part of its tour of the western Mediterranean.

The passengers and crew are held until both the woman and her husband do a negative test for the virus.

The couple are expected to receive results on Thursday afternoon, ANSA reports. They are said to have arrived in Italy at Milan Malpensa Airport from Macau on January 25th.