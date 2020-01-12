Thousands are evacuated after the Philippine volcano Taal raises an ash cloud

Loading...

MANILA – A volcano near Manila threw a huge cloud of ash into the sky on Sunday and forced the precautionary evacuation of thousands of residents, the authorities said.

Government seismologists watched magma move toward the Taal crater, one of the most active volcanoes in the country, 65 kilometers south of Manila.

This increases the likelihood of an outbreak that could occur “within days to weeks” if such activities continue, said Renato Solidum, head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Taal’s last outbreak was in 1977, he added.

A pillar of ash was visible and several volcanic shocks were felt near the volcano, which is popular with tourists for its picturesque view.

The local disaster bureau reported having evacuated over 2,000 residents of the volcanic island, which is located in a larger lake that resulted from previous volcanic activity.

According to Solidum, officials will also order evacuation of people living on another island nearby if the situation worsens.

Earthquakes and volcanic activity are not uncommon in the Philippines as they are located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” where tectonic plates collide deep below the surface.

In May 2018, Mount Mayon drove tens of thousands of people after spitting out millions of tons of ashes, stones, and lava in the central Bicol region.

Arrivals at Manila airports were also “stopped” after the volcano spewed ashes, airport officials said.

