Thousands are expected at the MLK parade in St. Petersburg

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Many have Monday off to celebrate the holiday in which Dr. Martin Luther King is celebrated. Pinellas County hosts one of the longest parades in the country every year.

On Monday, thousands are expected to line the streets for the 34th MLK parade again. MLK gave his famous speech “I have a dream” 57 years ago. It is played through a loudspeaker at the beginning of the parade. The organizers said the goal of the event was to empower individuals and empower the community.

The organizers say that the civil rights movement in St. Petersburg was triggered by garbage truck workers. “The garbage trucks are the first to start the parade because they went on strike when MLK walked these streets in St. Petersburg,” said Jason Bryant, organizer of the MLK parade. “When it was the city of green benches, black people weren’t allowed to sit on those benches. So it became a whole thing and the strike happened.”

The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. on the first evening. south and 2 st. South. The parade ends near Tropicana Field. After the parade, there will be a free “Dream Big Family Fun Day” with a children’s zone, live entertainment and a snack car from 2.30pm to 8pm. For more information about the parade and family fun day, click here.