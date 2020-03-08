Maria Beatrice Giovanardi started the campaign when she realized that the Oxford book used derogatory terms and inaccurate examples of the word “woman”. (change.org)

More than 30,000 people have signed a petition leading the Oxford Dictionary to change the definition of “lesbian”.

The leaders of the Women’s Aid and the Women’s Equity Party are among the signatories of the document, which calls for Oxford University Press (OUP) to change its definition of “women”.

According to a Change.org petition, the Oxford dictionary offers gender-specific associations, including “bitch, besom, piece, mare, stock, wench, petticoat, weakness, bird, bint, biddy and filth”.

Maria Beatrice Giovanardi, the founder of the petition, told PinkNews she was “shocked” to discover that the definition of woman in the Oxford dictionary “uses obscene words and stereotypical examples to create misconceptions about women”.

“In contrast, to the word man, models and models are examples, they show insight and culture.

“I felt I had to make it clear – that misrepresentation of men and women in a positive way, depresses women because it promotes false stereotypes that make women inferior, which increases the way women are spoken and treated.

“This is just one of the many examples of everyday sexism and how popular culture disturbs women by depicting them as sexual or subjective.”

The petition calls on the OUP to remove the words and pronunciations that discriminate against women, expand gender stereotypes, and “include more representative examples of minorities, e.g., transgender woman, lesbian women”.

Giovanardi said until he began researching the campaign, he was unaware that the meaning of the female interpreter was used as a term for the anti-trans campaign.

“Women = old men” was the introduction by Posie Parker, a sex offender. It has been featured on t-shirts, placards, and flags – and “The Human Woman” is often included in the media coverage of those who are “gay”, anti, trans, or transphobic.

“We disagree with the trans-trans activists and we do not associate with the loud, exciting anti-trans voices,” Giovanardi said.

“The campaign to change the meaning of this dictionary involves not only the removal of terminology and lesbian associations, but also the inclusion of LGBTQ terms in defining women i.e., trans, females lesbian etc.”

While he is said to have said there was “some deviation from the anti-trans movement”, the proposals are a clear indication – as seen by many of the signatories.

“We expect people to be upset but we don’t expect thousands of people to support our invitation,” Giovanardi said.

“We are very grateful to everyone who has supported us to get to know each other.”

The letter was published in time for International Women’s Day on March 8.

An OUP spokesperson told the Guardian that the company had completed a glossary of terms for women and girls, and that the changes, including some slogans suggesting certain words were offensive or dated, “will appear in various locations over the next few weeks”.