Thousands attend Rapper Post Malone concert amid Coronavirus

Thousands of fans flocked to the Pepsi Center in Denver on Thursday to attend the Post Malone rapper’s concert amid the growing pandemic of a global coronavirus pandemic.

The Circles singer did not cancel his concert at the Pepsi Center on 18,000 on Thursday, despite Denver Mayor Michael Hancock declaring a state of local emergency in the city that same day. Nine people in Denver were confirmed to have contracted the Chinese coronavirus at the time of the emergency declaration. Meanwhile, officials across the country have banned large meetings as a means of fighting the spread of the virus.

The video of the event shows what it looks like for thousands of people who attended the fair.

Tonight’s Post Malone concert at Pepsi Center continues as planned. We continue to monitor the current situation of COVID-19 with local, state and federal authorities. Keep monitoring websites and social media channels for updates on upcoming events.

– Pepsi Center (@pepsicenter) March 12, 2020

Getting more video from @pepsicenter. I thought I was seeing empty seats for @PostMalone amid the COVID-19 outbreak. It turns out … it’s full. So much for social distance. # 9News pic.twitter.com/8uPbHN0lEi

– Ryan Haarer (@RyanHaarer) March 13, 2020

The concert came as major organizations (NBA, NCAA, NHL and MLB) moving to postpone their seasons and events. Even Disney, the “happiest place on Earth”, announced plans to close as the coronavirus fears the party.

“I’m not really worried about it,” said Gabriella Masseran, a concert attendant, at the local KDVR outlet. “I’m just trying to live my life. I’m not going to be scared of something I really don’t have to be scared of.”

“You can’t have the coronavirus destroy your entire life. Go out, have fun. Live every day as if it were your last,” said another fan, Madeline Merritt.

Post Malone has been suspended since his tour. Pepsi Center also announced that country singer Blake Shelton will not be holding his pre-scheduled concert on the arena on March 14.

The March 14 show by Blake Shelton’s Denver has been postponed. Tickets purchased in advance will pay tribute to the rescheduling dates announced in the spring of 2021, and refunds will be available at the point of purchase. https://t.co/AyGhnqJGGz

– Pepsi Center (@pepsicenter) March 12, 2020

Singer Celine Dion is also postponing her March 24 show at Pepsi Center.

Celine Dion has postponed show 3/24 of her Courage World Tour. A scheduled date will be announced soon. Holders will receive more information shortly and should keep original tickets for use at the scheduled date later this year. https://t.co/iSJ5zfb4ZR

– Pepsi Center (@pepsicenter) March 13, 2020