Thousands attend the ceremony in honor of the world-famous Japanese doctor who was murdered in Afghanistan

FUKUOKA – Around 5,000 people showed up in Fukuoka City on Saturday to thank a farewell ceremony for the famous Japanese humanitarian doctor, Tetsu Nakamura, who was murdered in Afghanistan in December.

“Our family wants the green to spread all over Afghanistan, as my father hoped,” said Ken Nakamura, his 36-year-old son, at the ceremony in the chapel of Seinan Gakuin University in Fukuoka, where mourners spent his long years Contribution to the development of Central Asia honored country.

The 73-year-old doctor, head of the Afghan unit of the Peshawar-kai aid group based in the city of the same name, and five Afghans were killed by armed men who attacked their vehicle in Jalalabad, eastern Nangarhar province, in December. 4th

Nakamura has provided medical assistance near the Afghan border with Pakistan for many years. He was also involved in tree planting activities and a project to improve water supply in poor areas after a drought in Afghanistan in 2000.

The ceremony was attended by the Afghan Ambassador to Japan, Bashir Mohabbat, who described Nakamura as a “constant hero”.

During the ceremony, photographs of Nakamura and the five Afghans were displayed on the altar.