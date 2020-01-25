Thousands come from far and wide to see the Gasparilla invasion

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – They are finally here and hundreds of thousands of people came to greet them.

On the way to the landing of the Gasparilla pirates, crowds gathered on Bayshore Boulevard and surrounded the Tampa Convention Center.

Many country lovers spoke to 8 On Your Side and said Saturday was their first gas parilla.

“I said,” We have to go to the Gasparilla Parade and see this. It’s something you’ve never seen before, “said Angel and David Pryor, a couple from Palm Coast, Florida.

Some came from all over the country just to be a pirate for the day.

“All my friends are in the north shoveling snow in long pants, layers and four layers of coats. I’m down here on the water in shorts to have a good time, ”said New Yorker Tommy Vaughn.

And how could you celebrate love better than a bachelor party during the Gasparilla invasion? Natalie Berat did that.

“It’s a public holiday in Tampa, so I thought the best place for my bachelor party was in Tampa,” Berat said.

On Saturday, several “professional pirates” were seen among the large crowd, including Janice and Rick Styblewski. The couple has been coming to Gasparilla for 30 years.

“It gets fuller every year, more people, more pearls, more fun. We love it. It’s great, “said Janice.

One thing is certain at Gasparilla: it brings people, pirates and pets together.