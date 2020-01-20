Thousands demonstrate in Virginia for gun rights

Gun rights supporters carrying military-style rifles are attending a rally organized by the Virginia Citizens Defense League on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the State Capitol in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Tasos Katopodis / UPI | Stock Photo

January 20 (UPI) – Thousands of gun rights activists attended a massive rally near the Virginia Capitol in Richmond on Monday to protest bills that would introduce background controls and other weapons control measures.

Activists shouted “Guns save lives” in front of the Capitol on Monday morning as groups gathered for the Pro Gun rally. Others sang “USA” while carrying various weapons, flags and shields.

“You know why there is a second change? If the government doesn’t follow the first one,” said a sign.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League, the Gun Owners of America, the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenter Movement were some of the groups that were to take part in the rally. Some feared that white Supremacists and militias would also interfere in the protesters.

The gathering of armed demonstrators feared violent clashes, such as the 2017 “Unite The Right” rally in Charlottesville, in which one person died and numerous people were attacked in fighting.

This fear prompted Governor Ralph Northam to impose a temporary state of emergency shortly before the rally and arms security groups to end a counter-demonstration that was due to take place in Capitol Square.

Inside the building, John Flynn of the Virginia Citizens Defense League led two lobby groups to a meeting with Virginia lawmakers.

“The teams are a bit bigger than most years,” said Flynn. “People who are serious about lobbying said, ‘We’re going to do what we’re going to do.'”

The Democratic State Senator Monty Mason had opened his door when gun rights activists sneaked through the halls.

“It looks like every Martin Luther King day to me,” Mason said. “It has always been a very interesting day in Capitol Square.”