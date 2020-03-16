Thousands flock to the stereo of the U.K. rock band Concert amid the coronavirus

British rock band Stereophonics shared videos from a packed concert performed Saturday night in Cardiff, USA.

“Cardiff in a beautiful voice tonight!” said the band over the weekend.

“8 trucks, 4 buses, 70 crew, 26 shows performed for 3! Thanks to everyone who came to see us. See you in Manchester and Cardiff!” The rockers said on Friday that the crew helped. at the UK concert.

8 trucks, 4 buses, 70 crew, 26 shows performed 3 to do it! Thanks to everyone who came to see us. See you in Manchester and Cardiff! #stereophonics # kind2020tour pic.twitter.com/8lcjMTUcd3

– Stereo (@stereophonics) March 13, 2020

Look below:

Cardiff in a beautiful voice tonight! #stereophonics # Kind2020Tour pic.twitter.com/YhFNCEi3md

– Stereo (@stereophonics) March 14, 2020

Cardiff is rockin. ” #stereophonics # Kind2020Tour pic.twitter.com/vndm4MeD71

– Stereo (@stereophonics) March 14, 2020

Loading at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena Airport. See you tonight! pic.twitter.com/C0QgpdpjnU

– Stereo (@stereophonics) March 14, 2020

The rock band also performed in Manchester, London and Glasglow as part of their 2020 European tour promoting their latest album, “Kind”.

Thanks Manchester! #stereophonics # Kind2020Tour pic.twitter.com/ePOMYdQEAn

– Stereo (@stereophonics) March 13, 2020

Several verified Twitter users accused Stereophonics of jeopardizing their fans for their scheduled concerts.

“Imagine killing / killing your grandmother because you went sweating on the Stereophonics tour,” said one user.

“These images will once again storm @stereophonics and everyone involved in this obscenely ill-programmed tour.” said another.

Imagine killing / killing your grandmother because you went out sweating at a Stereophonics concert #properindieforthelads https://t.co/7trHMsTAvH

– Luke Turner (@LukeTurnerEsq) March 15, 2020

These images will once again storm @stereophonics and everyone involved in this obscenely ill-programmed tour. https://t.co/8VLCXtud7w

– Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) March 15, 2020

I hope all this money helps your awareness. It is so incredibly irresponsible in a time of worst public health crisis in the country.

– Vonny LeClerc (@vonny_bravo) March 15, 2020

this really melted my head #COVID ー 19 @LewisCapaldi @stereophonics pic.twitter.com/SE0HW3gr1k

– Pat (@patphelan) March 15, 2020

The band’s management declined to comment when invited by WalesOnline.

WalesOnline noted that Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, the venue for the band’s most recent concert, said through the statement, “At this point, all shows and events are moving forward as planned.”

The Rockers will be back in Cardiff Sunday, with tickets for the event sold out.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter @rkraychik.