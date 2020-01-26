Thousands gather for invasion rallies across the country

Hundreds of thousands have gathered in rallies for the Day of Invasion in major cities in the country to protest National Day and to show solidarity with First Nations Australians.

Sydney # InvasionDay2020 March in progress. Led by indigenous families who have lost relatives in detention. pic.twitter.com/cXn9vYTUBT

– Isabella Higgins (@isabellahiggins) January 26, 2020

Attendance and support for the various rallies on the day of the invasion increased rapidly every year, and this year was no different. Well over 100,000 people are reported to have attended Melbourne’s rally at Parliament House while Newcastle held its first annual march.

“We have to heal the ancestral spirit for this country to move forward” Uncle Robbie Thorpe, a Gunnai Nation herb bungalow man, told the Melbourne crowd, Guardian reports. “If that happens, this place will change.”

large participation in the first annual invasion rally in Newcastle. fantastic work by organizers and volunteers to get this event going @AmyThunig # InvasionDay2020 pic.twitter.com/ROUIBuwcmS

– maddie wilson (@ maddiewilson21) January 26, 2020

Elsewhere, thousands appeared at rallies in Sydney, Adelaide, Darwin, Perth and Hobart, with the song “Always was, there will always be Aboriginal land” nationwide. According to the NITV, around 5,000 took part in the Brisbane invasion day in Queen’s Park.

Huge participation in today’s Meanjin / Brisbane rally # InvasionDay2020 organized by Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance. #AlwaysWasAlwaysWillBe pic.twitter.com/egNL17kRNh

– Queensland Greens (@QldGreens) January 26, 2020

Check out some of the powerful images of today’s Invasion Day rallies across the country.

This banner has just won the # Hottest100 # InvasionDay2020 pic.twitter.com/trWRIfGARS

– Scott Trindall (@ScottTrindall) January 26, 2020

Invasion rally in Brisbane. (AAP Image / Darren England) Invasion Day rally in Sydney. (Don Arnold / Getty Images) Melbourne Invasion Day rally. (Photo by Robert Cianflone ​​/ Getty Images) Invasion Day rally in Brisbane. (AAP Image / Darren England) Invasion Day rally in Canberra. (Image: AAP Image / Mick Tsikas) Rally for the invasion day in Brisbane. (AAP Image / Darren England) Invasion Day rally in Sydney. (Don Arnold / Getty Images)

To learn more about the complex story associated with the date, check out Indigenous Activists Sara Khan and Lille MaddenDiscussion of the deeper topics from January 26th. For further reading here why many people want to change the date.

It is important to educate ourselves. Khan said, “It is not our responsibility to change your mindset. It is our responsibility to heal. When you celebrate this day, you interfere with our healing. “

